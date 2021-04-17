Latest News
EU envoy urges Taliban to attend Istanbul peace conference
EU Ambassador to Kabul Andreas Von Brandt has called on the Taliban to engage in serious negotiations with the Afghan government.
Addressing the inauguration of the “Afghanistan Free Speech Hub” by a group of Afghan journalists and media officials in Kabul, Von Brandt said that the Taliban should not miss opportunities for maintaining peace in Afghanistan.
“As we entered in the holy month of Ramadan I still hope that the Taliban will not miss this opportunity offered to them in Istanbul,” he said.
“There is actually no time to waste,” Von Brandt stressed.
“If the Taliban want to be part of a government in Afghanistan, benefit from our development assistance from our trade, from our humanitarian aid, from the international exposure they better start seriously negotiating,” the EU diplomat said.
This comes after US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday announced that a full withdrawal of troops would start from May 1 and end by September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States.
EU Ambassador stated that the organization would continue its mission in Afghanistan beyond foreign troop withdrawal.
“Let one thing be clear the EU delegation will continue to be here and continue to do its work,” Von Brandt said.
He, meanwhile, called on the warring parties to compromise for the sake of the Afghan people.
“Understanding between hereditary enemies is actually possible and peaceful transitions can be managed,” Von Brandt said.
“It is an example…how the blood on the battlefield can be exchanged for patience at the negotiating table, how horrific conflicts and wars can be ended through joint institutions.”
“But all these needs of course compromise and the readiness for each side to make concessions,” he added.
He emphasized that if war continues or intensifies “everybody will lose terribly”.
“Of course we are strong supporters to an inclusive peace process that reflects the concerns of the people of Afghanistan that includes women, war victims, civil society, and of course all groups of the population,” he said.
Latest News
Afghan journalists launch center to preserve freedom of speech
A number of Afghan media officials and journalists Saturday officially launched the Afghanistan Center for Freedom of Speech, which is aimed at supporting the values of free speech, the media, and journalists.
During an event to mark the official launch in Kabul, media workers called for an immediate end to the targeted assassinations of journalists and urged the government to prosecute those responsible.
Addressing guests attending the event, Sharif Hassanyar, Head of News for Ariana News stated: “As we enter a crucial phase [in the country] I think the existence of this organization and defending the values of freedom of speech is a must.”
The new center has been funded by the European Union and the Ministry of Information and Culture and will represent the rights and values of the media community in the country.
EU Ambassador to Kabul Andreas Von Brandt also addressed guests and called on warring parties to stop targeting journalists and media workers.
“Mursal Wahidi, Shahnaz Raufi, Sadia Sadat, Ilyas Dayee, and Samim Faramarz were all murdered because of their profession,” he said.
“These targeted attacks not only deprived the victims of their future but they can also be qualified as war crimes,” Von Brandt noted.
“The EU is not only protecting free speech, the EU is the foremost, the world’s largest and the most successful experiment in peacemaking,” he said.
“I stand here to testify that understanding between hereditary enemies is actually possible and peaceful transitions can be managed, but all this needs of course is compromise and the readiness for each side to make concessions.”
“The EU stands ready to help [Afghanistan],” he said.
Meanwhile, in support of journalists, the center on Saturday also awarded Afghan female journalist Anisa Shahid with their inaugural journalist of the year award.
Latest News
Afghan swimmer makes waves in World Para Series in Texas
Afghan swimmer Abbas Karimi won a silver medal at the World Para Swimming Series tournament in Texas on Friday evening in the men’s 50m butterfly S5 category.
Posting the news on his Facebook page, Karimi said: “I won this medal for 80 million refugees in the world.”
The Afghan-born swimmer is competing as part of his bid to get into the Refugee Para Athletes Team for the Tokyo Olympics.
He made history at the 2017 World Championships in Mexico City when he became the first refugee to win a medal at a major Para-swimming event. In 2018 he also won gold at the World Series in Indianapolis.
On Saturday, Karimi said about his latest win: “This medal is cool but I want Paralympic medals [from Tokyo].”
More than 100 swimmers have come together in Louisville, Texas for this year’s major swimming contest.
Karimi has so far secured first place in 50m and 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly heats in his category, and second place in the 200m freestyle heat.
Karimi is also expected to take part in the 50m backstroke event in his category on Sunday.
“Thank you so much, everyone, who’s been supporting and praying for me,” Karimi wrote.
Should Karimi make it to the Tokyo Paralympics, he will be the first Afghan to do so.
Latest News
Hekmatyar urges ‘responsible’ withdrawal and interim govt
Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said Saturday that the current political system and Afghan National Security and Defense Forces have to be preserved.
Hekmatyar stated that the United States has to do a “responsible” withdrawal and pave the way for the establishment of a transitional government in order to end the current crisis in Afghanistan.
“The foreign forces have to leave Afghanistan in accordance with their commitments and they have to leave when there is no longer any war or insecurity,” he said.
Hekmatyar said the Afghan peace process must not be terminated and called on the Taliban to reach a conditional agreement on a ceasefire.
“The violation of the agreement by the US should not result in the Taliban suspending negotiations with the Afghans, and the Taliban should agree to a conditional ceasefire,” he stated.
This comes after US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday announced that a full withdrawal of troops would start from May 1 and end by September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States.
The Taliban did not however welcome the decision and said on Thursday the US was in breach of its agreement with the group, signed in February last year that called for a full withdrawal by May 1.
Afghan journalists launch center to preserve freedom of speech
Afghan swimmer makes waves in World Para Series in Texas
EU envoy urges Taliban to attend Istanbul peace conference
Hekmatyar urges ‘responsible’ withdrawal and interim govt
Heart patients advised to move more to avoid heart attacks
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
North Korea fires two short-range missiles
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
Tahawol: Foreign troops withdrawal from Afghanistan sparks concerns
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Sola: Foreign troops withdrawal could undermine peace process
Pas Az Khabar: Special interview with Tamim Asey, head of the Afghanistan peace and war institute
Tahawol: Reaction to US troops withdrawal discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban warns foreign forces to leave by May 1
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey confirms Istanbul Conference to start on April 24
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden expected to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September
-
Latest News3 days ago
Lindsey Graham says Biden paving way for another 9/11-type attack
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkish daily reports Istanbul Conference to be postponed
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban won’t take part in any conference until all troops withdrawn
-
COVID-193 days ago
COVID tragedy unfolding in India as Ganges festival continues
-
Latest News3 days ago
US intelligence report warns prospects of peace ‘remain low’