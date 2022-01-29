Latest News
EU envoy: Afghan men and women should define inclusive government
The European Union’s (EU) special envoy to Afghanistan said in reaction to Amir Khan Muttaqi’s remarks about an inclusive government that defining inclusive government is not the international community’s job but rather that of Afghan men and women.
This comes after Muttaqi said recently that the international community has not defined the term inclusive government.
“It is not the task of the international community to define an inclusive Afghan government. It is for all adult Afghan men and women to do so through transparent processes – on which they have also had a say – and respecting their rights. Perhaps a recipe for domestic legitimacy?” tweeted Tomas Niklasson, the EU’s special representative to Afghanistan.
This comes after numerous countries have repeatedly called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to establish an inclusive government.
“No major changes have been brought in the government structure; some changes have been brought in the leadership [only] of the government and figures are representative of all parts of Afghan society. [The cabinet] is yet to be completed (more changes could be brought),” said Deputy Spokesman for the IEA Bilal Karimi.
“Establish a government that includes all tribes, especially influential people. If someone wants talks, negotiate with them… Taliban (IEA) government is also caretaker [government],” said Wahidullah Sabawoon, leader of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan.
Desperate Afghans selling kidneys and children to feed their families
Afghan parents are selling their children and their kidneys in order to buy food for their families amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.
One Herat mother who sold her kidney and one of her daughters to provide basic needs for her family, said life for her at the moment was “hell”.
Bibi Zanan, a resident of Herat, stated: “I wish I had not been born at all. I wish I had not seen these [difficult] days. I am living life as if I am in hell. I have sold my kidney. Then I had to sell one of my daughters. With the money I have to provide the needs of my home.”
Gulbuddin, another Herat resident whose wife is suffering from an illness, said that he was ready to sell both his eyes in order to help keep his wife alive.
Herat officials, however, claimed that people are exaggerating the economic crisis gripping Afghanistan and said the situation is not as bad as people say.
Naeem Haqqani, head of Herat Information and Cultural Directorate, stated: “People generally exaggerate the situation.”
However, the kidney transplant center in Herat told Ariana News that more than 200 people have visited the center to sell their kidneys in the past five years.
“I have worked here for five years. During this period more than 200 people visited us to sell [one of] their kidneys. People are being forced to sell their body organs [to provide food for their families],” one doctor from the clinic said.
Pakistan’s NSA arrives in Kabul for talks
Pakistan’s national security adviser, Moeed Yusuf, arrived in Kabul on Saturday, said Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s envoy in Afghanistan.
“Had a productive meeting with Acting FM Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to kick off the visit,” tweeted Khan.
According to the Pakistan envoy, Yusuf will meet Afghan officials to discuss the strengthening of humanitarian and economic engagement.
“Will have multiple official meetings to strengthen humanitarian & econ engagement,” added Khan.
Pakistan NSA claims Afghan soil still being used against Pakistan, IEA denies
Pakistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has claimed Thursday that Afghan soil was still being used against Pakistan, Dawn News reported.
Briefing Pakistan’s National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Yusuf has also claimed that “organized terrorist networks” are operating in the country.
“Had a very productive discussion on the National Security Policy (NSP) and Afghanistan. I am grateful for the appreciation we received for our work from members of the committee,” Yusuf tweeted.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), however, has consistently emphasized that Afghanistan’s territory is not a threat to any country and that no terrorist group is allowed to operate against other countries from inside Afghanistan.
“The Islamic Emirate has good relations with all countries in the region and we do not want any country to be threatened by Afghanistan,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.
Pakistani NSA, meanwhile, informed lawmakers that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had unilaterally broken the month-long ceasefire agreement with the government.
“Those who declare war on the country will be dealt with an iron fist,” said Yusuf quoted by the Dawn News.
China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel
US warns of ‘horrific’ destruction, casualties if Russia invades Ukraine
Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Afghan woman dies from the cold along Iran-Turkey border
PSG’s Messi and three others test positive for COVID-19
Exclusive interview with Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim Deputy Minister of ANDMA
Zerbena: ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
Tahawol: The outcomes of three-day summit in Oslo discussed
Saar: Tensions between United States and Russia in the region discussed
Zerbena: Bidding process for Afghanistan mines discussed
