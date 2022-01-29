EU envoy: Afghan men and women should define inclusive government

(Last Updated On: January 29, 2022)

The European Union’s (EU) special envoy to Afghanistan said in reaction to Amir Khan Muttaqi’s remarks about an inclusive government that defining inclusive government is not the international community’s job but rather that of Afghan men and women.

This comes after Muttaqi said recently that the international community has not defined the term inclusive government.

“It is not the task of the international community to define an inclusive Afghan government. It is for all adult Afghan men and women to do so through transparent processes – on which they have also had a say – and respecting their rights. Perhaps a recipe for domestic legitimacy?” tweeted Tomas Niklasson, the EU’s special representative to Afghanistan.

This comes after numerous countries have repeatedly called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to establish an inclusive government.

“No major changes have been brought in the government structure; some changes have been brought in the leadership [only] of the government and figures are representative of all parts of Afghan society. [The cabinet] is yet to be completed (more changes could be brought),” said Deputy Spokesman for the IEA Bilal Karimi.

“Establish a government that includes all tribes, especially influential people. If someone wants talks, negotiate with them… Taliban (IEA) government is also caretaker [government],” said Wahidullah Sabawoon, leader of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan.