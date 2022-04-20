World
EU Council’s Michel makes surprise visit to Kyiv
European Council President Charles Michel made an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, following a trip to the Ukrainian capital by the head of the EU’s executive earlier this month to show support for the nation fighting a Russian invasion, Reuters reported.
“In Kyiv today,” Michel, head of the European Council that represents the European Union’s 27 member states, said in a tweet with a photograph of him at a train station. “In the heart of a free and democratic Europe.”
World
Putin’s ‘invasion of Ukraine’ takes its toll on world economy: Biden
The U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a big reason for inflation is Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “invasion of Ukraine”, Reuters reported.
The invasion is “driving up gas prices and food prices all over the world,” Biden said.
Pointing to the impact of Ukraine war on energy prices, he said he is doing everything to bring down the prices, Reuters reported.
“The war in Ukraine is going to continue to take its toll on the world economy. It is going to take its toll on energy, and it is going to take its toll on food,” he noted.
His remarks came at an event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where he delivered speech about the unprecedented investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law that will improve the country’s ports and waterways.
Biden also highlighted how these investments will strengthen supply chains, keep goods moving to help lower prices for working families, and enable the U.S. to compete globally, read the report.
World
Pakistan’s new cabinet sworn in
Pakistan‘s new cabinet took their oaths in a ceremony on Tuesday (April 19), state television reported.
The new cabinet, made up of allied political parties, was sworn in over a week after Pakistan‘s parliament elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to replace ousted premier Imran Khan.
The portfolios for the cabinet members have not yet been announced.
Sharif’s new government faces a number of policy challenges, in particular dealing with an economy in deep trouble.
World
Russia is starting new phase of its Ukraine operation – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was starting a new stage of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine which he predicted would be a significant development, Reuters reported.
“Another stage of this operation (in eastern Ukraine) is beginning and I am sure this will be a very important moment of this entire special operation”, Lavrov said in an interview with the India Today TV channel.
Afghanistan lodges complaint with UN over Pakistan’s airstrikes
UNICEF confirms death of 20 children in Khost and Kunar airstrikes
Kabul school bombings condemned worldwide
Central bank sets up telegraphic transfer system for foreign deposits
EU Council’s Michel makes surprise visit to Kyiv
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
Eight people die in Nangarhar traffic accident
Dozens of factories close in Balkh due to lack of electricity
Russian LPG suppliers to resume exports to Afghanistan
Rashid Khan named one of five players to watch during this year’s IPL
Zerbena: Afghan fig exports discussed
Saar: Reactions over Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Reactions over Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Khost and Kunar
Saar: Pakistan’s denial of providing military bases to US discussed
Zerbena: Extraction of crude oil in Sar-e-Pul province discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan summons Pakistani ambassador over Khost, Kunar strikes
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ex-IEA envoy says Doha office’s strength should have been maintained
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA warns Pakistan not to test patience of Afghans
-
World4 days ago
Zelensky says up to 3,000 Ukrainian troops dead in war
-
World3 days ago
Russia sets deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender
-
Latest News3 days ago
35,700 Afghan children treated for severe malnutrition in March
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan exports hundreds of tons of white paper to Central Asia
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, ex-envoy of IEA to Pakistan