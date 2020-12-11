EU condemns violence in Afghanistan, Urges Permanent ceasefire

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2020)

Delegation of the European Union (EU) to the United Nations strongly condemned the high level of violence in Afghanistan, said the EU statement at the 75th United Nations General Assembly Vote on the General Assembly resolution on Afghanistan.

The EU also called for a permanent ceasefire in the country “to save Afghans from the meaningless suffering.”

“The EU and its Member States strongly condemn the horrific levels of violence in Afghanistan, which have continued, and in certain aspects even increased, after the Doha Agreement and the beginning of the intra-Afghan direct negotiations,” read the statement. “We call for an immediate, permanent, and comprehensive ceasefire.”

According to the EU, there is a historic opportunity for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan is at an important juncture. There is a historic opportunity for peace and stability that all Afghans long for after decades of immense human suffering. Only an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process can lead to durable peace,” added the statement.

The EU also blamed the Taliban for deadly attacks across the country.

“The Taliban continue to perpetrate an unacceptable number of deadly attacks all over the country, including in urban areas, causing substantial civilian losses. This brutality runs counter to the Taliban’s stated commitment to peace and to the declared sincerity of their participation in on-going peace talks. The legitimacy of any leadership in Afghanistan starts with respecting the lives of the Afghan people. Those responsible for acts of horrific violence against civilians cannot be Afghanistan’s leaders of tomorrow nor partners of the international community,” said the statement.

The EU said that support of the EU and its Member States is conditional and depend on the progress the Afghan peace process.

This comes as recently targeted attacks and violence have been increased in Afghanistan.