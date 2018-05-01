EU Condemns Terror Bombing against Afghan Journalists

(Last Updated On: May 01, 2018 6:11 pm)

Pierre Mayaudon, the European Union (EU) Head of Delegation to Afghanistan on Tuesday called Daesh attack on civilians and journalists brutal and against the freedom of expression.

“The freedom of expression, the freedom of media is challenged in a terrible manner by these attacks. I think the perpetrator terrorists wanted to scare the journalists or so they wanted to benefit from the maximum possible coverage of the action worldwide and by doing so they have proven that there is no limit to their capacity to create evil,” Ambassador Mayaudon told Ariana News.

In addition, the European Commission Chief Spokesperson Margaritis Schinas condemned the double suicide bombing in Kabul, saying that “even in war there are laws”.

“Among the victims were, unfortunately, to our knowledge, nine journalists. Even in war, there are laws: civilians and journalists who risk their lives to report from dangers and difficult places must never be a target,” Schinas said during his daily midday briefing in Brussels.

He added that the EU and the European Commission stand with the Afghan people and journalists worldwide.

The Kabul attack in which 29 people including nine Afghan journalists were killed and dozens wounded was widely condemned.

The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called it a “senseless and barbaric attack”. He also noted that “independent media is a cornerstone of democracy.”

Pompeo praised the journalists for bravely pursuing their work and said that “despite today’s attack, the vibrant media landscape that has developed in Afghanistan will endure.”

The Kabul attacks have been claimed by the Islamic State terror organization also known as Daesh.