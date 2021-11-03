EU condemns attack on military hospital in Kabul

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2021)

The European Union has condemned Tuesday’s attack on the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Military Hospital in Kabul city, stating it is a “grave breach of Islamic values”.

“Terrorist attack against military hospital in Kabul goes against international humanitarian law and constitutes a grave breach of Islamic values. Continued terrorist attacks are a serious obstacle to peace and security in Afghanistan,” said EU external affairs spokesman Peter Stano.

The EU also said in the statement that continued terrorist attacks in Afghanistan are a serious obstacle to peace and security.

“The European Union remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan and to supporting its people, including through stepped-up, safe delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghans in need,” the statement read.

This comes after at least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in Wazir Akbar Khan.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) meanwhile tweeted on Wednesday that the corps commander of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Kabul Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis was killed in the attack believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State of Khurasan Province (ISIS-K).

AFP quoted IEA officials as having said Mukhlis was killed in the fight against the attackers.

AFP stated Mukhlis was a member of the Haqqani Network and an officer of the Badri-313 Special Forces, as well as the commander of the Army’s Kabul Corps.

“Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, commander of the Kabul Corps, rushed to the scene when he was informed that Sardar Dawood Khan Hospital had been attacked,” AFP quoted an IEA media official as saying.

Mukhlis was killed in a face-to-face fight at the hospital, the official added.