EU concerned over Afghanistan gov’t not inclusive – Arg-Sapidar yet to settle

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2020)

Following the European Union expressed its concerns about Afghanistan not having an inclusive state, Arg and Sapidar report of their efforts on a political settlement.

Abdullah’s spokesman has said that the final proposal of forming an inclusive government was being finalized, and in the coming days, it would be shared with the mediators.

The Presidential Palace also has said that negotiations were underway but it hasn’t revealed any details of improvements.

In a joint statement, the EU ambassadors urged Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah to urgently resolve their political tensions and come to an agreement. Considering Afghanistan as a no state, they warned that if the situation continued, it would disappoint the European allies.

This comes as some political figures believe that Ghani and Abdullah will reach a political agreement in the coming days.

Sources close to Hamid Karzai said that the mediators were waiting for Abdullah’s plan on forming an inclusive government.

The mediators believe that an inclusive government will bring together all of the involved laterals of the election.

It is noteworthy that the political tensions have resulted in $1 billion US aid to Afghanistan cut down.

Moreover, the US has said that it will reconsider its aid if an inclusive government is formed in the country.

The flow of the financial aides of many countries and global organizations to Afghanistan depends on the political settlement.