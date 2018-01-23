EU Commits €15.5 Million for Afghanistan’s Parliamentary, District Elections

(Last Updated On: January 23, 2018 5:43 pm)

The European Union (EU) has committed € 15.5 million to assist the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections of Afghanistan, an official said Tuesday.

” This year we have committed € 15.5 million in support of the preparations in conducting of this parliamentary and district elections and we are very much prepared and committed to allocate the similar amount next year for the provincial and presidential elections,” said Ambassador Pierre Mayaudon, the EU Head of Delegation to Afghanistan.

He called Afghanistan’s 2018 elections “extremely” important, adding that EU is committed to provide financial and technical support in that context.

Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) has announced that it would hold long-delayed parliamentary and district council elections on July 7, 2018, almost three years past the expiry of the sitting parliament’s five-year mandate.

But the preparations process has been slowed down by technical and political difficulties.