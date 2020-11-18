Latest News
EU-Central Asian ministers discuss need for immediate ceasefire in Afghanistan
Officials from EU commissions and Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyz Republic held the 16th EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting Tuesday and agreed an immediate ceasefire was needed to advance the Afghan peace process, saying a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan free of terrorism is necessary for the development of the entire region.
EU officials and ministers from central Asian countries got together on Tuesday for the 16th EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting and discussed the situation in Afghanistan.
Among those present at the virtual meeting were the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission and European Commissioner for International Partnerships.
Delegates reaffirmed their joint commitment to forging a strong, ambitious and forward-looking partnership that builds upon the strong mutual interests between the two regions and reaffirmed their commitment to working together for peace, security, universal human rights, democracy and sustainable development in full respect for international law.
The participants agreed that a complete and immediate ceasefire was needed to advance the intra-Afghan reconciliation process, and a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan free of terrorism is necessary for the development of the entire region.
“In this context, participants reaffirmed their joint commitment to enhance cooperation to promote an inclusive peace process, the universal human rights of all Afghans and sustainable development in Afghanistan,” an EU statement read.
Afghanistan facing second wave of Coronavirus: Osmani
Ahmad Javad Osmani, acting Minister of Public Health, on Wednesday warned that the country is facing its second wave in the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the number of positive tests showed a definite increase in COVID-19 cases.
Osmani, assured the public that measures were being taken by the Ministry of Public Health to control a second wave.
“The plan that has been developed to prevent the second wave of the coronavirus in cooperation with relevant institutions is currently being implemented in 34 provinces,” Osmani said.
He also said that emergency committees have been reactivated and are working to fight the pandemic.
Osmani said that according to a Cabinet decision, wedding halls will be closed and only reopened in mid-December.
Wedding halls have been hotspots in the spread of the virus where hundreds of people gather to celebrate nuptials.
Osmani also called on everyone in the country to follow health guidelines, to wear face masks, avoid crowded places and wash their hands regularly.
He also said he was concerned about the caseloads in neighboring countries and urged Afghans not to travel to Iran and Pakistan unnecessarily.
Osmani recommended the public build up their immune systems and get enough vitamin D and vitamin C – especially with the onset of winter.
His announcement followed the daily update by the Ministry of Public Health on new COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, the ministry said 243 new cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, along with seven deaths and 135 recoveries.
The total number is now 43,924 cases; 1,645 deaths and 35,295 recoveries across the country.
Melbourne Stars sign Zahir Khan for Big Bash League
Australia’s Melbourne Stars have secured Afghanistan spinner Zahir Khan ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League season.
Stars announced the agreement on their website Wednesday and said the 21-year-old left-arm wrist spinner is expected to be available for the full BBL season.
Khan’s signing follows last week’s confirmation the club had also secured England’s Jonny Bairstow and West Indian Nicholas Pooran on the club’s international roster.
Khan played eight matches for the Brisbane Heat last season, taking eight wickets and has represented teams in the IPL, Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League.
Khan said he was excited about playing for Stars and said he expected them to do well in the upcoming BBL.
“I’m really looking forward to playing for the Stars during this BBL season. The squad is looking strong and I’d like to thank the club for giving me the chance to be part of it. Together I am sure we will build a successful season,” Khan said.
Melbourne Stars Head Coach David Hussey welcomed Khan’s signing.
“We’re looking forward to having Zahir on board for this season. His left arm wrist spin will give us a variety of options. Together with Adam Zampa, Tom O’Connell, Clint Hinchliffe and the support our skipper Glenn Maxwell, we’re pleased with the group of spinners we’ll have available over the course of the season,” Hussey said.
Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars General Manager Nick Cummins said the club had almost finalised the squad for the season.
“We’re bringing together some of the most talented T20 players in the world this season with a truly international roster. We’re looking forward to having Zahir on board and the support of Melbourne’s Afghan community behind him,” Cummins said.
Watchdog says now is not the time for donor countries to cut back on funding
Amnesty International on Wednesday called on the international community to remain “fully committed to protecting and building” on Afghanistan’s fragile human rights gains and to not cut back on funding.
In a statement ahead of this month’s donor conference in Geneva, Amnesty International said Afghanistan is at a critical juncture and that now is not the time for donor countries to cut back on funding.
The Geneva Quadrennial Pledging Conference on Afghanistan, a major donor conference where countries will pledge funding for 2021 through to 2024 will take place on 23-24 November.
The conference will be attended by representatives of more than 70 countries, international organizations and agencies. The conference will also set development objectives as well as secure funding commitments for Afghanistan.
Omar Waraich, Head of South Asia at Amnesty International said: “Afghanistan is at a critical moment. Even as there is talk of peace, violence continues to surge, claiming hundreds of civilian lives, the protection of human rights is nowhere on the political agenda, and COVID-19 continues to run rampant in a country with one of the weakest health systems in the world,” he said.
“International funding has been crucial to the limited but important progress we have witnessed on human rights in Afghanistan over the past two decades, but much more remains to be done. To ensure that these advances are not reversed, the Geneva Conference must maintain a focus on human rights objectives.”
“For its part, the Afghan government must demonstrate its ongoing commitment to defending human rights, safeguarding freedom of expression, and protecting minority groups,” Waraich stated.
As such, Amnesty International has called on participants at the Geneva Conference to set objectives and commit funding to key areas including the rights of women and girls, conflict and civilian casualties, internally displaced people, human rights defenders, and access to justice.
The organization stated that the situation for women and girls in Afghanistan has vastly improved compared to under the Taliban regime. There are now 3.3 million girls in education and women are politically, economically and socially engaged. However, there remain major obstacles and challenges.
Violence against women is rife, the participation of women at all levels of government remains limited and, according to UNICEF, 2.2 million Afghan girls still do not attend school. Meanwhile, two decades of progress on women’s rights are at risk of being compromised through the peace talks.
“The Afghan government and donor partners must build on the hard-won gains made by Afghan women over the past two decades by making clear commitments to support programs to eradicate violence against women, strengthen women’s participation at all levels of government and increase girls’ access to education across the country,” said Waraich.
Conflict and civilian casualties was also a key area of concern and Amnesty International stated that the Geneva Conference is a key moment to reassert the central role that human rights must have in a future Afghanistan.
Waraich said: “Afghan civilians are paying a heavy price in this bloody conflict. The Geneva Conference participants must ensure that the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law is at the centre of the ongoing peace negotiations.”
“The conference should also emphasize that there must be accountability for serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law committed by all sides in the conflict.”
The COVID-19 pandemic is yet another area of serious concern, especially regarding the high number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Afghanistan – IDPs who are living in densely populated camps with limited access to clean water, healthcare, sanitation and employment.
As pointed out by the organization, social distancing is impossible in the camps and the situation of IDPs has worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Afghanistan.
In line with this Amnesty International also called on participants at the Geneva Conference to set objectives and make funding commitments to alleviate the plight of IDPs, through the provision of safe habitation and equal access to basic services.
Human rights was also a key concern and according to the organization activists are still risking their lives by speaking out.
“The Geneva Conference must push the Afghan government to deliver on its pledge [to safeguard human rights] and make a funding commitment to help roll out the mechanism across the country,” Waraich.
On the issue of access to justice, the organization stated that despite millions of dollars having been spent on improving access to justice for people in Afghanistan, the judiciary and legal system remains weak and unresponsive and perpetrators frequently go unpunished and their crimes uninvestigated.
“The Geneva Conference is a key moment to reassert the central role that human rights must have in a future Afghanistan. To achieve this, it must commit to credible and measurable benchmarks to monitor human rights progress and, crucially, make clear to all parties to the peace talks that human rights are non-negotiable,” said Waraich.
