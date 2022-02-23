EU, Central Asia call for inclusive government in Afghanistan through ‘legitimate’ political process

(Last Updated On: February 23, 2022)

The European Union and Central Asia have called for the establishment of an “inclusive and representative” government in Afghanistan through a “credible and legitimate” political process.

The matter was highlighted in a joint statement issued Wednesday following a meeting of EU and Central Asia special envoys for Afghanistan in Uzbekistan capital, Tashkent.

The envoys stressed a continuous need to “ensure good governance and service delivery, promote and respect rule of law, universal human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans, in particular of women and girls as well as children and persons belonging to ethnic groups and minorities,” according to the statement.

They called for the establishment of “an inclusive and representative government through a credible and legitimate political process in which meaningful participation by all ethnic and political stakeholders, including women and minorities is respected.”

The envoys also underlined the role of regional cooperation to support an inclusive political process in Afghanistan that is “vital for future social and economic development of the country.”

Welcoming the general licenses issued by the US to enable the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the envoys stressed the need to find solutions for addressing the “severe” liquidity crisis in the country.

The envoys also underlined the importance of preventing the Afghanistan from being used as a base for hosting, financing or exporting terrorism and violent extremism to other countries.

They reaffirmed the need for strengthening cooperation on preventing the unsafe and irregular movements of people and countering trafficking in human beings, arms and illegal drugs.