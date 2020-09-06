EU, Canada call for entrenched rights to be preserved during upcoming talks

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2020)

The EU Delegation, in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission based in Kabul and the Ambassador of Canada, say that “democratic and human rights” achievements of the past 19 years must be preserved in the upcoming intra-Afghan negotiations.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the envoys said that these achievements include “human rights, rule of law and democratic freedoms, including the increased respect for the rights and freedoms of women and girls.”

“We especially urge for the full participation of women in all aspects of the negotiations,” the statement said.

The statement comes as momentum gathers around the possible start of intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

In line with this, the EU and Canadian envoys urged all warring parties to seize the opportunity for lasting peace and urged them to immediately start talks to find a negotiated settlement to end the long-term conflict in the country.

“There is no military solution to the conflict and the still unacceptably high level of violence is contrary to expectations of a meaningful peace process and the principles of the UN Charter,” the envoys added.

“We urge the Taliban to respect the desire of the citizens of Afghanistan and heed the UN Secretary-General’s and the UN Security Council’s unanimous call for an immediate unconditional, comprehensive, and nationwide ceasefire.”

“Afghanistan deserves a durable, just and inclusive peace,” the statement stressed.