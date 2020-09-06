Latest News
EU, Canada call for entrenched rights to be preserved during upcoming talks
The EU Delegation, in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission based in Kabul and the Ambassador of Canada, say that “democratic and human rights” achievements of the past 19 years must be preserved in the upcoming intra-Afghan negotiations.
In a joint statement on Sunday, the envoys said that these achievements include “human rights, rule of law and democratic freedoms, including the increased respect for the rights and freedoms of women and girls.”
“We especially urge for the full participation of women in all aspects of the negotiations,” the statement said.
The statement comes as momentum gathers around the possible start of intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
In line with this, the EU and Canadian envoys urged all warring parties to seize the opportunity for lasting peace and urged them to immediately start talks to find a negotiated settlement to end the long-term conflict in the country.
“There is no military solution to the conflict and the still unacceptably high level of violence is contrary to expectations of a meaningful peace process and the principles of the UN Charter,” the envoys added.
“We urge the Taliban to respect the desire of the citizens of Afghanistan and heed the UN Secretary-General’s and the UN Security Council’s unanimous call for an immediate unconditional, comprehensive, and nationwide ceasefire.”
“Afghanistan deserves a durable, just and inclusive peace,” the statement stressed.
Featured
India to send team to Kabul to investigate gurdwara attack
Featured
Commander ‘Sword’s’ men allegedly behind ANDSF checkpoints attack
Armed men under the command of Public Uprising Forces commander Alipur allegedly attacked several Afghan National Defense and Security Forces’ checkpoints in Behsood district of central Maidan Wardak province on Saturday.
Mohammad Sharifzoi, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Ariana News that gunmen under Alipur, also known as Commander Shamsher (Sword), wounded two policemen and captured one.
Sharifzoi added that the gunmen also seized a military Humvee and a number of weapons.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said the incident would be investigated.
Alipur has not yet commented.
In November 2018, Alipur was arrested by the NDS forces on criminal charges – a move that sparked protests in the capital Kabul.
He was released following a two-day violent demonstration in the city.
COVID-19
India continues to report record numbers of daily Coronavirus cases
India recorded more than 90,000 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, setting yet another global daily record.
India’s health ministry reported 90,632 new cases in 24 hours and 1,065 deaths in the same time.
India’s total number of cases is now at 4.1 million with 70,626 deaths.
Some reports indicate the country was seeing a second wave of the pandemic in some parts of the country and that numbers had surged after restrictions on public movement had been eased.
According to Randeep Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, the pandemic in India will not finish this year as the virus has spread from cities to other parts of the country.
India has recorded the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month even as its government pushes to open businesses to revive a struggling economy.
