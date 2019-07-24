EU Calls on Warring Parties to Prevent Attacks of Health Facilities

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2019)

The European Union said in a statement on Wednesday that they “are very concerned by attacks on health facilities in Afghanistan, particularly most recently in Wardak province.”

The organization also expressed its concerns over the subsequent closure of 42 health clinics by the Taliban affecting more than 5000 patients daily.

Although the clinics have now re-opened, these developments affect the civilian population, leaving them without much needed medical care and treatment, the statement said.

“International humanitarian law is clear – attacks against medical care in situations of armed conflict are prohibited,” the statement said. “Medical personnel, transports, and facilities exclusively assigned to medical duties must be respected and protected in all circumstances.”

The increased level of combat-related violence that affects civilians reported by the UN and attacks against healthcare facilities and aid workers is a cause for great concern.

“All involved parties must comply with their obligations under International Humanitarian Law,” the statement stressed.

The EU, its Member States, and Norway, as staunch defenders of international legal norms and principled humanitarian assistance, remain fully committed to the continued implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2286 on medical workers, the statement concluded.