EU calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Afghanistan

In a press release on 8th April, the European Union delegation in agreement with EU heads of missions called for “immediate implementation of a comprehensive and nation-wide humanitarian ceasefire” in Afghanistan. According to the statement, this comes in line with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres´ appeal for a stop to armed conflicts.

The release writes, “The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening all Afghans alike, women and men, young and elderly. As the outbreak grows in the next days and weeks, strong safety measures are needed to protect lives at risk. “Continued fighting would make it very difficult to contain the deadly disease, provide medical assistance and distribute international aid,” it added. The press release underlines that several conflicting parties around the world have already agreed to observe a ceasefire. “Anyone who has the lives and the well-being of the Afghan people at heart should respond to this call with honesty and as a matter of urgency,” the release underlined, “Stop the fighting now!”