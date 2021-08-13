Latest News
EU border agency trials high tech controls as Afghan fighting spreads
The EU’s border agency is trialing new high-tech surveillance equipment to detect migrant boats, just as rapid gains by Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have raised the prospect of a surge in people fleeing to Europe.
A balloon system equipped with cameras is being tested at Alexandroupolis airport near the Greek-Turkish land border in northeastern Greece, and on the island of Limnos, with the aim of giving border officials a clearer view of approaching boats.
Planned before recent Taleban advances in Afghanistan, it is part of a wider effort that includes analysis of emerging pressures from the region.
“We are observing and following the developments specifically in Afghanistan and Tunisia which might have an effect on migratory flows towards the European Union,” said Frontex spokesperson Piotr Switalski.
The integrated mix of cameras and thermovision sensors with links to ship transponders and satellite communications gives officials a real-time view of a 60 km (40 miles) circle of sea, covering 40,000 square km (15,000 square miles).
“Border surveillance in the maritime area should be greatly improved because of this innovative system,” he said.
More than 400 Frontex officials with several dozen vehicles, including some equipped with thermovision technology, as well as eight patrol vessels, are stationed in Greece, which has been on the front line of the migrant crisis.
Both the agency and the Greek coast guard have been hit by accusations that Greece has pushed back migrants from Turkey while the border agency stood by, but both have denied acting improperly.
Several EU countries have stopped forced returns of Afghans refused asylum while the fighting intensifies. But Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said this week the EU could not handle another major migration crisis.
Greece, which has built high walls along its land border to deter migrants, says its tough stance has paid off, with incoming flows and camp populations decreasing this year. Mitarachi said camps did have the capacity however to take in more migrants if the country was faced by another influx.
After a slowdown last year when coronavirus lockdowns limited movement, irregular migrant arrivals into the EU through the western Balkans have almost doubled this year, Frontex said.
Switalski said arrivals in Greece spiked in July, with some 1,000 detections.
With 22,600 migrants found illegally entering the EU via the western Balkans from January to July, numbers are far from the levels of 2015, when more than 1 million people, mainly from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq passed through Greece.
But what Switalski called the “tricky” geopolitical situation in the region around the EU has heightened fears of a repeat that could put welfare systems under strain and feed already strong political opposition to immigration.
NATO raises concerns over Taliban offensive
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO allies met on Friday to consult on the situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban militants captured capitals of several provinces.
“Our aim remains to support the Afghan government and security forces as much as possible. The security of our personnel is paramount,” Stoltenberg said.
He added that NATO continues to assess the developments on the ground, and “we are in constant contact with the Afghan authorities and the rest of the international community.”
NATO has also raised concerns over the rapid increase of Taliban violence in the country.
“NATO Allies are deeply concerned about the high levels of violence caused by the Taliban’s offensive, including attacks on civilians, targeted killings, and reports of other serious human rights abuses,” Stoltenberg noted.
NATO stressed that the Taliban will not get international legitimacy if the militants gain power through a military takeover.
“Taliban need to understand that they will not be recognized by the international community if they take the country by force,” Stoltenberg added.
“We remain committed to supporting a political solution to the conflict,” he said.
This comes after the Taliban militant captured as many as the capital of 18 provinces.
In the latest development, the insurgents have seized most of Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city, and also captured Ismail Khan, the veteran local commander leading militia resistance there, local officials said on Friday.
The fall of Herat, the latest in a series of major provincial cities to be taken by the Taliban in the past few days, has dealt a shocking blow to the government of President Ashraf Ghani only weeks after the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
Khan, the most prominent militia commander and believed to be in his 70s, together with the provincial governor and security officials, were handed over to the Taliban under an agreement, Hashimi told Reuters. He had no details of the deal.
Khan's capture, confirmed by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, provided one of the most potent symbols of the crumbling of resistance in the city.
Commander Ismail Khan captured as Taliban seize Herat
Taliban insurgents have seized most of Herat, Afghanistan‘s third-largest city, and also captured Ismail Khan, the veteran local commander leading militia resistance there, local officials said on Friday.
The fall of Herat, the latest in a series of major provincial cities to be taken by the Taliban in the past few days, has dealt a shocking blow to the government of President Ashraf Ghani only weeks after the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
One official said Afghan government forces had agreed to withdraw from Herat airport, 15 km (nine miles) from the city, and the Army Corps commander’s headquarters, the last centers under their control. However other sources said Afghan forces were still at the airport as of 1 p.m. Friday.
“The Taliban agreed that they will not pose any threat or harm to the government officials who surrendered,” said provincial council member Ghulam Habib Hashimi.
As fighting subsided, the streets fell silent in Herat, a major economic hub of about 600,000 people close to the border with Iran and over centuries one of the historic centers of Persian culture.
“Families have either left or are hiding in their houses,” said Hashimi, who described Herat as a “ghost town”.
Herat has seen increasingly heavy fighting with popular militia groups serving alongside regular army units as Taliban pressure on the city mounted following the U.S. pullout.
Khan, the most prominent militia commander and believed to be in his 70s, together with the provincial governor and security officials, were handed over to the Taliban under an agreement, Hashimi told Reuters. He had no details of the deal.
Khan’s capture, confirmed by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, provided one of the most potent symbols of the crumbling of resistance in the city.
Photos and videos showing the eminent commander apparently in the hands of the insurgents were widely shared on social media although they could not immediately be verified.
Ismail Khan is widely known as the Lion of Herat. His involvement in Afghanistan‘s wars goes back to the anti-government uprising that helped trigger the 1979 Soviet intervention, and his return to the front lines a month ago was a clear sign of the growing threat to Herat.
Gov’t imposed via use of military force won’t be recognized: Intl community
The participants of the Doha meeting on Afghanistan have called on the warring parties to accelerate efforts to reach a political settlement and a comprehensive ceasefire, amid the advance of the Taliban militants towards Provincial capitals.
The Afghan government and the Taliban delegations and special representatives of UN, US, UK, EU, China, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Pakistan, Germany, Norway, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and India participated the meeting.
The participants issued a joint statement at the end of the meeting on Thursday.
According to the statement, all participants agreed on the importance of accelerating the Afghan peace process and negotiating “concrete proposal from both sides.
The International community also called for an immediate cessation of violence and attacks on the Provincial capitals.
Meanwhile, the participants reiterated that the International community will not recognize any government in Afghanistan that imposed by a military takeover.
The joint statement highlighted the following key points:
1. Participants agreed that the peace process needs to be accelerated as a matter of great urgency on the basis of the negotiations of concrete proposals from both sides.
2. Participants urged both sides to take steps to build trust and accelerate efforts to reach a political settlement and comprehensive ceasefire as quickly as possible.
3. Participants called for a stop to violence and attacks immediately in and against provincial capitals and other cities.
4. Participants took note of converging statements of both sides on the following guiding principles for a political settlement: (a) inclusive governance; (b) respect for human rights, including the rights of women and minorities; (c) a mechanism to deliver a representative government, (d) a commitment does not allow any individuals or groups to use the soil of Afghanistan to threaten the security of other countries; and, (e) respect for international law, including international humanitarian law.
5. Participants called on all Afghan sides to act in accordance with these principles and build on them in the future political settlement.
6. Participants raised grave concerns about reports from across Afghanistan with respect to continued violence, large numbers of civilian casualties and extra-judicial killings, widespread and credible allegations of human rights violations, all attacks (ground and air) against provincial capitals and cities, and the destruction of physical infrastructure that perpetuate conflict and make reconciliation efforts more difficult.
7. Participants reaffirmed that they will not recognize any government in Afghanistan that is imposed through the use of military force.
8. Participants committed to assist in the reconstruction of Afghanistan once a viable political settlement is reached following good faith negotiations between the two sides.
9. Participants express full support and gratitude to the State of Qatar and its efforts in this regards.
