EU asks Afghanistan’s neighbours to prevent exploitation of migrants
The European Union’s top diplomat on Monday urged Afghanistan’s northern neighbours to help prevent what he described as the abuse of migrants for political goals by the Belarusian authorities, Reuters reported
The EU also presented to the former Soviet republics its 1 billion euro plan to support both Afghanistan and its neighbours in areas from basic humanitarian help to migration management.
According to the report the EU accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc via Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Minsk over President Alexander Lukashenko’s crushing of protests against his disputed re-election last year.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen met foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as Turkmenistan’s deputy foreign minister in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, Reuters reported.
“I updated ministers on the situation on the borders of the European Union with Belarus and I’ve requested their support in preventing this instrumentalisation of human beings at the risk of their life: cheating people, convincing them that there is a way to Europe through a flight to Minsk,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a briefing after the meeting.
Speaking at the same briefing, Urpilainen said she had presented to the former Soviet republics the EU’s 1 billion euro Afghan support package, almost half of which is in fact earmarked for neighbouring countries.
She did not say, however, whether Brussels expected them to host any refugees in return – something that local governments have so far expressed little willingness to do.
In a joint communique, participants acknowledged a need to boost cooperation on preventing irregular movements of people and countering migrant smuggling, and said they looked forward to intensifying EU-Central Asia cooperation in managing borders.
Afghanistan is the saddest country in the world
According to the latest report from the World Population Survey on the happiest countries in the world, Afghanistan was ranked the saddest country in the world for the second year in a row.
The report, published on the World Population Survey website, shows the happiest and saddest countries in 2021.
Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden are currently at the top of the list of happiest countries in the world, according to the report.
Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Botswana and Lesotho are also at the bottom of the list.
The survey includes 146 countries, with Afghanistan at the bottom of the list.
This assessment comes as Afghan citizens have been grappling with war, poverty and hunger for decades.
Pakistan to allow India transit access to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced that Islamabad will allow the transit of 50,000 tonnes of wheat and winter shelters offered by India to Afghanistan.
This was among announcements by Khan after visiting the newly-established Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC), along with Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and NSA Moeed Yousaf, where he chaired its first committee meeting.
Pakistan will also facilitate the return of Afghan patients who had gone to India for medical treatment and are stuck there, he announced, Tribune India reported.
Pakistan will also immediately ship in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs 5 billion, including 50,000 tonnes of wheat and winter shelters.
According to the Tribune India, Pakistani authorities have not however said whether Indian trucks will be allowed to travel to Afghanistan or whether they will have to offload the goods at the border and load the aid onto Pakistani or Afghan trucks.
IEA announces 27 new appointments to key positions
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Monday announced the names of 27 people who have been appointed to key positions within the new government.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the IEA, said the men had been appointed to the posts by order of Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the IEA’s leader.
According to a list posted on Twitter by Mujahid, Mawlavi Shahabuddin Delavar has been named as acting minister of mines and petroleum, and Mullah Mohammad Abbas Akhund has been named as acting minister of disaster management.
In addition, twenty-five others have been appointed as deputy ministers, corps commanders and heads of independent departments.
The new appointments are as follows:
• Mawlavi Shahabuddin Delavar, Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum
• Haji Mullah Mohammad Esa Akhund, Deputy Minister of Mines and Petroleum
• Mullah Mohammad Abbas Akhund, Acting Minister of Disaster Management
• Mawlavi Sharafuddin, Deputy Minister of Disaster Management
• Mawlavi Enayatullah, Deputy Minister of Disaster Management
• Mawlavi Hamdullah Zahed, head of the National Procurement Department
• Sheikh Abdul Rahim, Deputy Director of the National Procurement Department
• Mawlavi Qodratullah Jamal, Head of the Supreme Audit Office
• Mawlavi Ezatullah, Deputy Chief of the Supreme Audit Office
• Mawlavi Mohammad Yousef Mastari, Acting Director of Prisons
• Mullah Habibullah Fazli, Deputy Director of Prison Affairs
• Mawlavi Keramatullah Akhundzadah, head of the Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission
• Mawlavi Ahmad Taha, Deputy Minister of Borders and Tribes
• Mawlavi Gul Zarin, head of the nomads at the Ministry of Borders and Tribes
• Sheikh Mawlavi Abdul Hakim, Deputy Minister of Martyrs and the Disabled
• Mawlavi Saeed Ahmad Shahidkhel, Deputy Minister of Education
• Mawlavi Abdul Rahman Halim, Deputy Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development
• Mawlavi Atiqullah Azizi, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration of the Ministry of Information and Culture
• Mullah Faizullah Akhund, Deputy Minister of Youth, Ministry of Information and Culture
• Mawlavi Saifuddin Tayeb, Deputy Director of Communications
• Mawlavi Fathullah Mansour, head of Kandahar airport
• Mohammad Ismail, Executive Commander of the Military Court
• Mawlavi Esmatullah Asim, the deputy of the Red Cross
• Mawlavi Rahimullah Mahmoud, Deputy Commander of the Al-Badar Corps in Kandahar
• Mawlavi Abdul Samad, Deputy Commander of Azam Corps in Helmand
• Mullah Nasser Akhund, Deputy Minister of Finance
• Mawlavi Arefullah Aref, Deputy Minister of Energy and Water
