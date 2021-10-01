Latest News
EU Airbridge helps deliver 32 tonnes of UNICEF aid to Afghanistan
The first aircraft carrying UNICEF lifesaving medical supplies arrived in Kabul on Thursday through the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) Airbridge.
32 metric tonnes containing essential drugs, oral rehydration salts and antibiotics, medical and surgical supplies were flown in today covering the needs of 100,000 children and women for the next three months.
The supplies arrived as health facilities across Afghanistan face serious shortages of supplies and medications.
“These medical supplies come at a critical time for children and mothers in Afghanistan as they face an escalating health and nutrition crisis,” said Herve Ludovic De Lys, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan.
“We thank the EU for their support to ensure children and mothers can receive the basic health services they require.”
This is the first of two consignments planned to be flown into Kabul via the ECHO Airbridge in the coming days.
Russia urges calm between ally Tajikistan, Afghanistan
Russia urged Tajikistan and Afghanistan to resolve any dispute in a mutually acceptable manner, saying it had heard reports they were sending troops to their common border, TASS quoted the foreign ministry in Moscow as saying on Thursday (September 30), Reuters reported.
Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon has refused to recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan -appointed cabinet in Kabul and has lashed out at what he describes as violations of human rights in the Taliban’s siege of the Panjshir province where opposition forces held rallies.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in turn, has warned Dushanbe against meddling in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs. Ethnic Tajiks make up more than a quarter of Afghanistan’s population, but Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan members predominantly belong to the biggest ethnic group, Pashtuns, Reuters reported.
“We observe with concern the growing tensions in Tajik-Afghan relations amid mutually strong statements by the leadership of the two countries,” TASS quoted ministry spokesman Alexei Zaitsev as saying.
According to the IEA’s own information, tens of thousands of Afghan special forces fighters have been deployed in the Takhar province of northeastern Afghanistan, adjacent to Tajikistan, Zaitsev said.
Russian RIA news news agency cited IEA spokesman Bilal Karimi as denying the movement was building up its forces at the Tajik border, Reuters reported.
Tajikistan’s foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment on the reports.
Tajikistan, which hosts a Russian military base, held military parades in two provinces bordering Afghanistan on Wednesday and Thursday.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern on Wednesday for U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel being held in Tajikistan after they fled across the border from Afghanistan last month as the IEA took power, read the report.
In the war’s final moments, the U.S.-backed Afghan Air Force personnel flew dozens of military aircraft across the Afghan border to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and were detained there.
Khalilzad reflects on fall of Kabul govt and military
US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said this week that many questions remain unanswered on why former president Ashraf Ghani fled the country unexpectedly and why the Afghan military forces dissolved within just a few hours.
He also stated that in his opinion, the leadership of the former government made a “grand miscalculation” – that the US would never withdraw its troops.
In an interview with Foreign Policy on Tuesday, Khalilzad said: “Why did President Ghani do what he did? Why did the forces behave the way they did? The question is, you know, we invested so much in this force. The numbers were impressive on paper, the capabilities were there, internal weapons, air power – especially special forces of the military, which we thought was quite significant and capable and dedicated, some of them, that perform extremely courageously as individuals, as units.
“There were forces at work for our various other agencies that were all there. What happened?,” he asks.
He said while the US did not have information yet on the issue it does seem the security forces were left fighting for a government they didn’t want to defend.
“We haven’t done enough work to say what definitively happened in terms of that. But that’s what it looks like,” he said.
“And there have been some quick assessments of why, even as districts were falling, people saying that many commanders were changed. There are others who say, you know, people didn’t think this thing was worth fighting for.
“Could it be the standing of the government changed with the soldiers because of corruption and perceptions of corruption? I don’t know; we don’t know. This will take a lot more time,” he said.
Khalilzad also said many Afghans complain that the US pushed Ghani too hard, while others have said Ghani should have been pushed harder on the negotiations.
He said he thinks Ghani may have been “ill advised” but that no one, except some individuals, expected the military and government to collapse so quickly.
“People thought it might take years if it happens. Then as these districts started to fall, some people shrank the time that it might take.
“But Ghani, whenever I saw him and when the secretary (of state Antony Blinken) spoke to him the night before all of this happened, he was of the view that even after our departure (troops withdrawal), sometimes he would say it was a blessing.”
Khalilzad said he had many conversations with Ghani in the lead up to the collapse of the former government, but the former president was “of the view that the Talibs (IEA members) would not be able to win militarily.
“He believed that very, very passionately and strongly until, I think, they (the IEA) were surrounding Kabul.”
He said in reference to the Doha talks between the US and the IEA, which led to the Doha deal in February last year, that he “respects those who say we shouldn’t have negotiated with the Talibs (IEA) without the government being there.”
He said commentators “don’t deal with the underlying forces or balance that caused us to do that which was that we were losing ground”.
“Since after (former U.S. President Barack Obama’s) surge, each year we were losing ground to the Talibs (IEA), meaning Talibs (IEA) were taking more territory. So unless we agreed to another surge, time was not on our side.”
“I think that the grand miscalculation of the Afghan leadership was this: that we were not going to leave.”
He said putting a condition in place with the IEA that troops would be withdrawn only once an agreement was in place between the IEA and the former government, “could have been an option”.
“But there was a lot of pessimism here, whether the Afghans could ever come to an agreement with each other. And therefore, if you made it a tight condition; You’d never leave; in a sense, you’re saying you’re going to stay”
Khalilzad stated that in his opinion Ghani was reluctant to forge an agreement with the IEA as a new government would mean he might lose power.
“This new government idea meant that perhaps he wouldn’t have led the government. It took us a long time to get him to even appoint an inclusive delegation to go to Doha.
Khalilzad also said however that the IEA played a key role in ending ISIS-K’s (Daesh) foothold in Afghanistan.
“I think on ISIS, they played a vital role in ending the territory of ISIS in Afghanistan. We will watch that closely. We are, this is obviously of vital importance, we hold them to their commitments on terrorism, including al Qaeda.
Khalilzad said that the US has made some achievements in Afghanistan over the past 20 years.
“People live longer, are more educated, wealthier. The physical face of Afghanistan, of Kabul, changed fundamentally. On the building of a vision – that of a democratic, self-sufficient, secure Afghanistan – I think we fell short together. And you have to learn from what happened.
“Could we have done things differently? Was there a problem of ends and means that our ambitions were too large compared to the strategy and resources?
“How we built the [armed] forces? Could it have been done differently to make it more resilient and more self-reliant and motivated to fight? Should we have pushed harder for a political settlement earlier? Yes, I reflect on those, and I will reflect on them for some time to come,” he said.
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
Senior Pentagon officials said Wednesday the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces in August could be traced to a 2020 U.S. agreement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) that promised a complete U.S. troop withdrawal.
General Frank McKenzie, the head of the U.S. Central Command, told the House Armed Services Committee that once the U.S. troop presence was pushed below 2,500 as part of President Joe Biden’s decision in April to complete a total withdrawal by September, the unraveling of the U.S.-backed Afghan government accelerated.
“The signing of the Doha agreement had a really pernicious effect on the government of Afghanistan and on its military — psychological more than anything else, but we set a date-certain for when we were going to leave and when they could expect all assistance to end,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie said he also had believed “for quite a while” that if the United States reduced the number of its military advisers in Afghanistan below 2,500, the Kabul government inevitably would collapse “and that the military would follow.”
He said in addition to the morale-depleting effects of the Doha agreement, the troop reduction ordered by Biden in April was ”the other nail in the coffin” for the 20-year war effort because it blinded the U.S. military to conditions inside the Afghan army, “because our advisers were no longer down there with those units.”
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, testifying alongside McKenzie, said he agreed with McKenzie’s analysis. He added that the Doha agreement also committed the United States to ending airstrikes against the IEA, “so the Taliban (IEA) got stronger, they increased their offensive operations against the Afghan security forces, and the Afghans were losing a lot of people on a weekly basis.”
Wednesday’s hearing was politically charged, with Republicans seeking to cast Biden as wrongheaded on Afghanistan, and Democrats pointing to what they called ill-advised decisions during the Trump years.
General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had said a day earlier in a similar hearing in the Senate that the war in Afghanistan was a “strategic failure,” and he repeated that on Wednesday.
Defying U.S. intelligence assessments, the Afghan government and its U.S.-trained army collapsed in mid-August, allowing the IEA, which had ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, to capture Kabul with what Milley described as a couple of hundred men on motorcycles, without a shot being fired.
This week’s House and Senate hearings marked the start of what is likely to be an extended congressional review of the U.S. failures in Afghanistan, after years of limited congressional oversight of the war and the hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars it consumed.
“The Republicans’ sudden interest in Afghanistan is plain old politics,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, who supported Biden’s decision to end U.S. involvement in Afghanistan.
Tuesday’s hearing also was contentious at times, as Republicans sought to portray Biden as having ignored advice from military officers and mischaracterized the military options he was presented last spring and summer.
Milley said Tuesday that lessons need to be learned, including whether the U.S. military made the Afghans overly dependent on American technology in a mistaken effort to make the Afghan army look like the American military.
Milley cited “a very real possibility” that al-Qaida or the Islamic State (ISIS) group’s Afghanistan affiliate, Daesh, could reconstitute in Afghanistan and present a terrorist threat to the United States in the next 12 to 36 months, AP reported.
The hearings come after US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said last weekend that former president Ashraf Ghani’s decision to leave Afghanistan without warning took everyone, including Washington, by surprise.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Khalilzad said that the night before his departure, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had spoken to Ghani on the phone.
He said Ghani had not given any signal as to his intentions.
“Everyone including the US were shocked when this happened,” he said.
However, he implied that had Ghani stepped down as president in the lead up to the IEA’s takeover, things could have been very different.
