Esper raised concern over early US drawdown from Afghanistan: report
US former Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, in a memo to the White House expressed his concerns about early withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan before he was fired by President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reports, quoting senior officials.
This comes as president Trump seeks withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan by Christmas.
According to the Washington post after consulting with senior military officers, Esper has sent a classified memo to the White House expressing concerns about additional cuts.
The Washington Post reports that “conditions on the ground were not yet right, Esper wrote, citing the ongoing violence, possible dangers to the remaining troops in the event of a rapid pullout, potential damage to alliances and apprehension about undercutting the negotiations.”
Colin Jackson, a senior Pentagon official told Washington Post, that he has advocated against a withdrawal now.
“We don’t have a single example where pulling the plug has gone well — Vietnam, Iraq,” he said, as quoted in the report. “Not one.”
One former senior White House official said it is not possible for the United States to remove all troops “without crushing the coalition there.”
“We can get down to maybe 4,500,” the official said. “But we cannot be at zero.”
US Sen. Rand Paul also stepped into the debate Wednesday.
“Reminder to those saying withdrawing troops may cause a ‘clash’ with Generals/Pentagon: there is only one Commander in Chief, it is Donald Trump and when he orders the troops out of Afghanistan, the only proper answer is ‘Yes sir,’ ” he tweeted.
On the other hand, Afghan analysts reacted to the Esper’s concerns and said that early poll out of US troops will be dangerous for Afghanistan and the region.
“The US should understands that international community can’t tolerate such irresponsible act. This will be dangerious for Afghanistan and the region,” said Tajuddin Milatmal, a political analyst.
However, Rahimullah Sirat Zadran, international relation analyst, said that US seek its interests.
“The US said that we work for our own interests, they do not work for Afghanistan and Afghans,” said Zadran.
Meanwhile, in a memo to the Defense Department workforce, Christopher C. Miller, acting secretary of defense described at length the respect he has for the institution and the sacrifices made by thousands of men and women who have deployed to the Middle East since the Sept. 11 attacks.
“Ending wars requires compromise and partnership. We met the challenge; we gave it our all. Now, it’s time to come home.” according to a mcclatchydc report quoting Christopher C. Miller, acting secretary of defense,
Al-Qaeda’s second highest leader Was Killed in Iran: New York Times
The New York Times quoting intelligence officials said, that Abu Muhammad al-Masri, al Qaeda’s second-highest leader, accused of being one of the masterminds of the deadly 1998 attacks on American embassies in Africa, was killed in Iran three months ago.
The report says that Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was gunned down on the streets of Tehran by two assassins on a motorcycle on Aug. 7, the anniversary of the embassy attacks.
Al-Masri was killed along with his daughter, Miriam, the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden, the report says.
The attack was carried out by Israeli operatives at the behest of the United States, according to four of the officials. It is unclear what role if any was played by the United States, which had been tracking the movements of Mr. al-Masri and other Qaeda operatives in Iran for years, the report says.
Al-Masri, who was about 58, was one of Al Qaeda’s founding leaders and was thought to be first in line to lead the organization after its current leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, according to NY Times.
US authorities had offered a $10-million reward for any information leading to his capture.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry “strongly” denied the report and said there were no Al-Qaeda “terrorists” on Iranian soil.
“From time to time, Washington and Tel Aviv try to tie Iran to such groups by lying and leaking false information to the media in order to avoid responsibility for the criminal activities of this group and other terrorist groups in the region,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.
The report of al-Masri’s killing comes weeks after the killing of two other senior al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan by local security forces.
In October, Afghan security forces killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri, another person on the FBI’s terrorist list, while the Afghan government this month announced that it had killed yet another senior al Qaeda commander.
Mastermind of Kabul University attack arrested
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Saturday that the mastermind of the attack on Kabul university has been arrested.
Speaking at a 6:30 am session with other officials, Saleh said that the mastermind of the attack on Kabul University, whose name is “Adel”, from Panjshir province, was a student at the Kabul Faculty of Sharia three years ago.
Saleh said that based on the information received from local people, Adel disappeared from the area three years ago, and according to him, he went to Khost province to join the Haqqani network and receive combat training.
Adel was recruited by Sanaullah, a member of Haqqani network.
“He says he [Adel] was told to do something to put pressure on the government and appear weak and inefficient in people’s minds,” Saleh said on his facebook page.
Adel had received weapons from Haqqni netwok from Khost province and was receiving instructions from Sanaullah, a member of Haqqni netwok.
Last Monday Saleh gave an update on the attack on Kabul University and said attackers blew themselves up with handgrenades when they realised special forces were closing in on them through the roof of the building.
According to Saleh, the attackers had done this in a bid to erase their fingerprints so that they could not be identified.
He said they committed suicide in the end, using handgrenades.
Saleh also said efforts were being made using advanced technology with the help of foreign allies to identify the bodies, but stressed he could not disclose further progress due to the sensitivity of the investigation at this stage.
He also did not say how many attackers killed themselves.
Suicide car bomber killed before reaching his target: MoD
A suicide attacker with a car bomb was identified and killed by Afghan National Security Forces on Friday evening in Helmand province, the ministry of defense said in a statement.
According to the ministry’s statement the suicide attacker, in an explosive-laden car, had planned to target an Afghan National Army base in Gerishk district but was identified by security forces and killed before he could reach the base.
The 215 Maiwand Army Corps also confirmed the incident.
The Corps said the Taliban wanted to target an army base but their plan was.
“The car was identified by the base forces and [the attacker] was shot dead from a long distance,” read the statement.
Meanwhile, the ministry of defense said that in a separate incident on Friday morning two suicide attackers were identified and killed by security forces before they could attack Afghan Forces in Grabzo district of Khost province.
No more details were provided by the ministry.
Taliban has not yet commented.
