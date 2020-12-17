Connect with us

Erdogan submits motion to extend troop presence in Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

14 mins ago

 on
December 17, 2020
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday submitted a motion to parliament to extend the deployment of Turkish troops in Afghanistan for 18 months as part of NATO’s support mission.
 
“Turkey, which has deep friendship and brotherhood ties with Afghanistan, has always backed the unity, integrity and independence of Afghanistan,” the motion read.
 
The motion will be debated in parliament after December 18, Anadolu Agency reported.
 
Local media reports state that Turkey has about 1,200 soldiers in Afghanistan. 
 
A legislation was put into effect on January 6, 2019, allowing the Turkish government to send troops to Afghanistan to support the NATO-led mission Resolute Support.
 
The legislation that was first passed in 2015 also grants the government authority to permit foreign army personnel to be transported to and from Afghanistan through Turkey, Anadolu Agency reported.
Ghani meets with US army chief, discusses increase in violence

Ariana News

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

December 17, 2020
President Ashraf Ghani met with General Mark Milley, the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff yesterday evening in Kabul, the president’s office (ARG) confirmed. 
 
According to a series of tweets, ARG stated that both sides expressed their concerns over the escalation of violence in Afghanistan and discussed the Afghan peace process and the immediate need for a ceasefire in the country.
 
Milley assured Ghani that the United States will continue to support the Afghan Defense and Security forces.
 
The meeting comes amid a sharp increase in violence in the country, particularly involving targeted assassinations. 
 
A string of magnetic IED explosions, on vehicles belonging to government officials and journalists mainly, as well as shooting incidents, have rocked the country in the past few months. 
 
Such attacks take place on a daily basis across the country, with a high number of incidents in Kabul. Just this week, Kabul’s deputy governor was killed in a magnetic IED explosion while on his way to work.
 
Ghani and Milley’s meeting meanwhile comes just two weeks after Milley stated that the US was in the process of pulling at least 2,000 troops out of the country and that only 2,500 would remain by January 15. 
 
Speaking to Brookings Institution at the time, Milley said: “We’re in the process of executing [the drawdown] right now. That’s happening as we speak.” 
 
He said that the US had achieved only a “modicum of success” after nearly 20 years of working to establish a stable democracy in Afghanistan. 
Qureshi meets with Taliban, calls for reduction in violence

Ariana News

Published

15 hours ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

December 16, 2020

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday that all parties involved in the peace process should fulfill their responsibilities.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting with the Taliban delegation led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Baradar in Islamabad, Qureshi stated: “If all burden were put on the shoulders of Taliban it would be unrealistic.”

Qureshi said the Taliban has “shared their point of views on why and how violence continues.”

“Our demand is that there must be a reduction [in violence] and this reduction could move toward a ceasefire,” he said.

“For a strong Afghanistan, a comprehensive and inclusive settlement is needed,” he noted.

Qureshi also urged the international community to continue its support for the infrastructural and economic development of Afghanistan.

“International community cannot breach its commitments; if they want to witness a strong and sustainable Afghanistan they must fulfill their commitments. And they should continue their responsibilities for reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan,” Qureshi stated.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani official said that in the meeting with the Taliban, “they (Taliban) acknowledged that continuing conflict is neither in their favor nor in the favor of Afghanistan.”

The Taliban delegation is in Pakistan on a three-day visit following the announcement last week that the peace talks teams were taking a three-week break. The Talks are expected to resume on January 5 next year in Doha.

“The visit of Taliban Political Commission delegation is part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, that commenced in Doha on 12 September 2020,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier Wednesday.

“Pakistan will continue to support an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace, stability, and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region,” the statement read.

The delegation is expected to meet with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan as well.

 

NATO appoints Italian general as new deputy commander for RS

Ariana News

Published

18 hours ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

December 16, 2020

Lieutenant General Nicola Zanelli of Italy has assumed responsibility as Deputy Commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, replacing Lieutenant General Giles Hill from the UK.

Hill thanked Resolute Support Commander US General Scott Miller for his leadership, and noted that thanks to the tireless efforts of thousands of NATO Ally and partner-nation troops supporting their Afghan security forces, Afghanistan is closer to peace, NATO said in a statement.

According to the statement, Zanelli reaffirmed the commitment of the Italian contingent to the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

He stressed the importance of being supportive to Afghan security forces to maintain the gains made, as “a commitment due to the Afghan people and to our brothers in arms from all the contributing nations who have fallen and been wounded on the long path towards lasting peace in Afghanistan.”

At the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on 1-2 December 2020, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made clear that all Allies remain committed to the mission and to supporting Afghan security forces in the fight against terrorism. They also remain committed to contributing to the financial sustainment of the Afghan security forces throughout 2024.

