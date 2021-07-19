Latest News
Erdogan plays down warning from Taliban over running airport
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Taliban should “end the occupation of their brothers’ soil”, and played down a warning from the militant group of consequences if Turkish troops remain in Afghanistan to run Kabul airport.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a visit to northern Cyprus, Erdogan said the Taliban’s approach was not the way one Muslim should deal with another, Reuters reported.
“(The Taliban) need to end the occupation of their brothers’ soil and show the world that peace is prevailing in Afghanistan right away,” he said.
Ankara, which has offered to run and guard the airport in the capital after NATO withdraws, has been in talks with the United States on financial, political and logistical support for the deployment, Reuters reported.
Atmar tells Qureshi ‘premature’ remarks on alleged abduction are concerning
Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar spoke Monday with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi about the investigation into the alleged abduction of the daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Islamabad, and expressed his concerns over the remarks made by the country’s interior minister.
Atmar said unprofessional comments and premature judgments severely damage bilateral relations and the credibility of ongoing investigations.
According to a statement issued by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Atmar said that Afghanistan is ready to cooperate with the government of Pakistan in advancing the investigation in order to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the alleged crime and to ensure the security of Afghan political missions and diplomats in that country.
A delegation is also scheduled to visit Pakistan, where further steps will be taken regarding the return of the Afghan ambassador and diplomats in light of the delegation’s findings, the statement read.
MoFA said Qureshi said that the case of Silsila Alikhail, who was allegedly abducted in Islamabad for a brief period, will be pursued seriously.
Qureshi added that under the direct guidance of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, “the investigation into this matter will be completed soon and its implementation will be clear”.
Qureshi assured Atmar of the country’s efforts to ensure the security of Afghanistan’s political missions and diplomats, MoFA stated.
This comes after the Afghan ambassador and diplomats returned to Kabul over the weekend for security reasons.
By late Monday morning, the Pakistani ambassador to Kabul had in turn returned to Islamabad. The reasons for his return were not however made public.
On Sunday, Pakistan’s Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said no abduction had taken place.
According to him, this was “an international conspiracy. An agenda of RAW (India’s intelligence services)”.
Pakistan envoy returns to Islamabad after Kabul recalls its diplomats
Pakistan’s envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan has arrived in Islamabad after Kabul called back its ambassador and senior diplomats, citing security concerns, Geo News reported.
This comes in response to the alleged kidnapping last week of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad.
However, the reason for Ahmed Khan’s return to Islamabad is not clear.
On Sunday, Pakistan’s foreign office said the move by the Afghan government to recall diplomats is “unfortunate and regrettable.”
“The reported abduction and assault of the ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad is being investigated and followed up at the highest level on the instructions of the Prime Minister. The security of the Ambassador, his family, and personnel of the Embassy and Consulates of Afghanistan in Pakistan has been further beefed up,” the foreign office statement read.
According to the statement, Pakistan’s foreign secretary met the Afghan ambassador and highlighted all the steps taken by the government in this context, and re-assured him of Islamabad’s full cooperation.
“We hope that the Government of Afghanistan would reconsider its decision,” the statement added.
The statement came after Kabul said it was recalling its ambassador to Islamabad and all senior diplomats over “security threats” after the envoy’s daughter was allegedly briefly “kidnapped”.
“Following the abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan have recalled the Afghan envoy and other senior diplomats from Islamabad back to Kabul until all the security threats are removed,” the Afghan foreign ministry said, demanding the arrest and prosecution of kidnappers.
However, Pakistan’s Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said no abduction had happened.
According to him, “this is an international conspiracy. An agenda of RAW (India’s intelligence services)”.
Talks teams in Doha agree to continue negotiations
While a ceasefire is still elusive, two days of talks in Doha, Qatar, between the Afghan government and Taliban delegations wrapped up on a somewhat positive note after both sides agreed to continue negotiations.
Delegates from both sides met late Sunday night – again behind closed doors.
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), who headed the Afghan Republic’s team assured people that government is seriously committed to working for peace in the country and that it will continue talks in the coming weeks.
“We concluded the two days of intensive talks with the Taliban in Doha. We exchanged views on core issues concerning the two parties. We listened to each other’s point of views, interpretations & the ways forward to end the conflict through a comprehensive political settlement,” Abdullah tweeted.
“In the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the talks, we agreed to continue the talks, seek a political settlement to the current crisis, avoid civilian casualties, facilitate humanitarian assistance & medical supplies to tackle Covid-19 pandemic.
“During the talks we reiterated the republic’s commitment to a just & durable peace, an end to violence & resolving the current crisis through a negotiated political settlement.
“We thank all our partners, especially the State of Qatar for hosting & supporting the peace talks,” he said.
The Taliban’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem also tweeted a statement to this effect.
While it was hoped that a temporary ceasefire between the Taliban and the government would emerge from this round of talks, the two sides appear to not have discussed the issue of an Eid ul-Adha ceasefire.
The meetings were closed to the media and except for the delegations from the Afghan Republic and the Taliban, the only other participant was the Qatari special envoy.
The meetings come at a critical juncture in Afghanistan’s history. With the withdrawal process of foreign troops from the country almost complete, the Taliban has ramped up attacks across the country and seized dozens of districts.
