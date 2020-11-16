Ending war, bringing peace is top priority for foreign policy: Atmar

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2020)

Mohammad Haneef Atmar, nominated foreign affairs minister, along with other nominees for different ministries, on Monday presented his plan to members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) and said “ending the war and bringing peace and stability in the country is a top priority for Afghanistan’s foreign policy.”

He also stated that peace and stability in Afghanistan would be in the best interests of the region and the world.

However, he stated that “Afghanistan will be faced with terrorism threats” even if a peace deal is reached with the Taliban.

Atmar stated that regional and global cooperation in respect of the Afghan peace process was needed and that assistance from stakeholders in fighting terrorism was also necessary.

He said economic growth was also dependent on regional and foreign cooperation especially in terms of transit and trade connectivity.

Atmar said the international community’s assistance to Afghanistan needs to become responsible and effective.

“We will not let anyone undermine our national sovereignty,” he said.

Acting ministers, who have been nominated for the positions, who presented their plans to the Wolesi Jirga on Monday included Atmar, acting- Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi and acting-Finance Minister Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal.