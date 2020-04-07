Emergency committee on COVID19 prevention distributes food in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 7, 2020)

The emergency committee on COVID19 prevention distributed food to some 10,000 families in the 7th, 14th, 21st, and 22nd PDs of Kabul.

As per a statement released by the committee, the aid includes 500 tons of wheat and 30 tons of lentils contributed from the strategic storages of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock.

So far, the emergency committee has provided aid for some 40,000 families in the city and districts of Kabul province.

The emergency committee plans to continue its aid program in the days ahead.