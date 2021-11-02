World
Elon Musk pledges $6 billion if UN can say how it will spend money
Elon Musk says he will sell Tesla shares and give $6 billion to the United Nations to help ‘solve world hunger’ if the UN can say how his money will be spent.
“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Elon Musk tweeted Sunday.
“But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent,” he added.
The U.N. World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley recently called on the ultra-wealthy to help tens of millions of people facing starvation and said a donation of just two percent of Musk’s wealth could help save 42 million people.
Musk, who is Tesla’s CEO, is the richest man in the world with a net worth of more than $300 billion.
In an interview with CNN, Beasley called on the ultra-wealthy, namely Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, to “step up now, on a one-time basis,” to help nations experiencing food shortages due to climate change and the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated,” Beasley told CNN last week.
Later Beasley said “$6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation.”
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Latest News
Thai capital welcomes first tourists for quarantine-free holiday
More than a thousand foreign tourists arrived in Bangkok on Monday, the first wave of travelers to the Thai capital in 18 months, as part of a quarantine waiver for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19.
There were 1,534 foreign arrivals and 890 Thais on 40 international flights on an opening day on Monday, senior health official Kiattiphum Wongraijit said.
The waiver covers more than 60 countries, including the United States and China, plus several places in Europe, from where some were escaping the winter blues.
“Right now, in Europe, as you know it’s quite cold, so we decided to go come here,” said German tourist, Simon Raithel, among the first arrivals.
Thailand, one of the Asia-Pacific’s most popular tourist destinations, has enforced strict entry curbs that were criticized in the travel industry for being too onerous and economically damaging.
More than 3 million Thai tourism-dependent jobs and an estimated $50 billion a year in revenue have been lost.
Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for about 12% of Thai GDP, with one survey ranking Bangkok as the world’s most visited city.
Thailand tested the waters with the reopening of the island of Phuket, but the pilot scheme had mixed results, drawing just 1% of its monthly pre-pandemic level when it started in July.
Under the new national program, visitors must await a negative COVID-19 test on arrival then can travel freely the following day.
“It is much easier,” said Marguerite Jeason from France. “Before at first, it was 14 nights.”
Airlines have rushed to ready the country for the hoped influx of visitors, bringing jets back from hibernation.
Still, the pickup is expected to be relatively slow, with 180,000 foreign arrivals anticipated this year and 7 million next year, compared with some 40 million in 2019.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: http://www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners, we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
World
Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train
A 24-year-old man dressed in Batman’s Joker costume attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, injuring 17 people as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings, Reuters reported.
Police arrested the suspected attacker on the spot. A man believed to be in his 60s was unconscious and in critical condition after being stabbed, while witnesses also said the attacker had spread fluid around the train and started a fire.
One video uploaded on Twitter showed a steady stream of people running away from a train car where, seconds later, a fire broke out. Another video showed passengers rushing to squeeze out of the train’s windows and onto the platform where the train had made an emergency stop.
“I thought it was a Halloween stunt,” one witness told the Yomiuri newspaper, recalling the moment he saw other passengers running in a panic towards his train car. “Then, I saw a man walking this way, slowly waving a long knife.” There was blood on the knife, he said.
Another video on Twitter showed a bespectacled man dressed in a purple suit and bright green shirt, as worn by the Joker, seated in an empty train puffing on a cigarette, his legs crossed and looking calm. He can be seen through the window being surrounded by law enforcement in a subsequent clip, Reuters reported.
Local media reported later that the suspect told authorities he “wanted to kill people so he could be sentenced to death”.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
World
Biden says U.S. will respond to Iran’s actions, including drone strikes
President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the United States will “respond” to actions Iran has taken against Washington’s interests, including drone strikes.
On Friday the United States issued a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions tied to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps drone program that it said threatened regional stability, Reuters reported.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday reiterated that the U.S. is in agreement with Britain, Germany and France on the importance of getting Iran back into a nuclear deal.
Talks between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, which started in April, are slated to resume at the end of November, the Islamic Republic’s top nuclear negotiator said on Wednesday.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: http://www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners, we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Pentagon removes more than 130,000 Afghanistan War photos and videos
Biden and Erdogan meet on sidelines of G20 Summit, discuss Afghanistan
Powerful explosion rocks Kabul as military hospital targeted
Saar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s exports, imports after IEA takeover discussed
Afghan cricket team gears up for T20 World Cup
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
Massive fire engulfs Balkh straw market
ACB Chairman welcomes new board members
US says Doha talks with IEA were “candid and professional”
Saar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s exports, imports after IEA takeover discussed
Tahawol: US Foreign Minister and Ghani’s last phone conversation discussed
Tahawol: Outcomes of Turkmenistan FM’s visit to Kabul discussed
Saar: Situation of Afghanistan prisons discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Turmen officials scheduled to visit Kabul to discuss TAPI project
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan cricketers warned not to ‘underestimate’ Afghan team
-
Latest News2 days ago
Save Lives! Donate Today to Help Prevent A Catastrophe in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Facebook changes its company name to Meta
-
Latest News4 days ago
Dozens of families receive aid amid rising poverty in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN urgently needs cash in Afghanistan, but struggles for solution
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile
-
Latest News3 days ago
Two killed, 10 wounded in shooting at wedding party in Nangarhar