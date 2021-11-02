Elon Musk pledges $6 billion if UN can say how it will spend money

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2021)

Elon Musk says he will sell Tesla shares and give $6 billion to the United Nations to help ‘solve world hunger’ if the UN can say how his money will be spent.

“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Elon Musk tweeted Sunday.

“But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent,” he added.

The U.N. World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley recently called on the ultra-wealthy to help tens of millions of people facing starvation and said a donation of just two percent of Musk’s wealth could help save 42 million people.

Musk, who is Tesla’s CEO, is the richest man in the world with a net worth of more than $300 billion.

In an interview with CNN, Beasley called on the ultra-wealthy, namely Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, to “step up now, on a one-time basis,” to help nations experiencing food shortages due to climate change and the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated,” Beasley told CNN last week.

Later Beasley said “$6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation.”

