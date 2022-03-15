World
Elon Musk challenges Putin to single combat over Ukraine
Tesla CEO Elon Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “single combat” for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.
Bloomberg reported that Musk proposed the challenge in a short Twitter thread on Monday.
“I hereby challenge [Putin] to single combat,” Musk said in his tweet. “Stakes are [Ukraine].”
Musk also tagged the Kremlin’s official account in a follow-up tweet to his initial offer.
“Do you agree to this fight?” Musk asked the Kremlin.
Musk has recently expressed his opinion on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, sharing a video of him speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 5, according to Bloomberg News.
World
Turkmen leader’s son wins presidency in snap vote
Serdar Berdymukhamedov, the son of outgoing Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, won a snap election with 73% of the vote and will succeed his father, the Central Asian nation’s Central Election Commission said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
The victory of 40-year-old Serdar Berdymukhamedov was widely expected after his father elevated him to the No.2 position in the country as a deputy prime minister, clearly indicating that he was the designated successor, Reuters reported.
There are no strong political opposition groups in the gas-rich desert nation of six million which borders Iran and Afghanistan in the south.
Eight other candidates ran in the election, some of them largely unknown low-level public servants. Under the Turkmen constitution, the president is elected for a seven-year term.
Serdar Berdymukhamedov is commonly referred to by local media as “the son of the nation,” while his 64-year-old father – who intends to stay on as the speaker of the upper house – is known as Arkadag, or Protector, Reuters reported.
World
US warns China against helping Russia as sanctions mount
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday raised concerns about China’s alignment with Russia in a seven-hour meeting with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi as Washington warned of the isolation and penalties Beijing will face if it helps Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting took place in Rome as the United States told allies in NATO and several Asian countries that China had signaled its willingness to provide military and economic aid to Russia to support its war, Reuters reported.
After talks ended, the White House issued a short statement, noting that Sullivan raised a “range of issues in US-China relations, with substantial discussion of Russia’s war against Ukraine.”
“Should they (China) provide military or other assistance, that of course, violates sanctions or supports the war efforts, there will be significant consequences,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
Before the talks, US officials had said Sullivan planned to warn of the isolation China could face globally if it continued to support Russia.
Chinese companies defying US restrictions on exports to Russia may be cut off from American equipment and software they need to make their products, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said last week.
China is the world’s-largest exporter, the European Union’s largest trading partner, and the top foreign supplier of goods to the United States. Any pressure on Chinese trade could have economic effects on the United States and its allies.
US officials told Reuters on Sunday that Russia had asked China for military equipment after its invasion, sparking concern within President Joe Biden’s administration that Beijing might undermine Western efforts to aid Ukraine by helping to strengthen Moscow’s military.
Russia denied it had asked China’s for military assistance and said it has sufficient military clout to fulfill all of its aims in Ukraine.
World
Heated discussion held during UNSC meeting over possibility of biochemical weapons
Washington’s ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Friday warned Russia’s claim that the US is funding “military biological activities” in Ukraine could be a pretext for Moscow launching its own biological weapons attack on Ukraine.
Thomas-Greenfield made the comments during a UN Security Council meeting that had been called at Russia’s request to discuss Moscow’s claims that Ukraine is secretly developing biological weapons with the help of the US.
As reported by the Guardian, the event saw some heated discussion.
The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, evoked the terrifying specter of an “uncontrolled spread of bio agents from Ukraine” across Europe, but Thomas-Greenfield responded that Russia’s claim could be a pretext for launching its own biological weapons attack on Ukraine.
This came after the Russian ministry of foreign affairs posted a tweet last Sunday accusing the US and Ukrainian governments of running a secret “military-biological programme” inside the war-ravaged country.
Moscow claimed that its invading forces had discovered evidence of an “emergency clean-up” to hide the programme.
Moscow went on to claim that it had found documents related to the secret US operation in laboratories in the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Poltava.
The Guardian reported that these allegations were quickly amplified by China, which supported the claims during Friday’s UN security council debate.
However, both the US and Ukraine have denied that they are developing any biological weapons inside the country.
At Friday’s meeting, Thomas-Greenfield, said: “I will say this once: ‘Ukraine does not have a biological weapons program.’” She went on to turn the accusation back on Moscow. “It is Russia that has long maintained a biological weapon program in violation of international law,” the Guardian reported.
The UN high commissioner for disarmament, Izumi Nakamitsu, confirmed that the UN was not aware of any biological weapons programmes in Ukraine.
However, the Guardian reported that Ukraine does operate biological laboratories which receive US funding.
The US undersecretary of state Victoria Nuland affirmed these facts in a Senate foreign relations committee hearing last week in which the Republican senator Marco Rubio asked her directly whether Ukraine had biological weapons, the Guardian reported.
Nuland did not answer the question directly but said: “Ukraine has biological research facilities.”
She also said there was concern that Russian forces were trying to gain control of the labs. “We are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces.”
According to the Guardian, US funding to the laboratories had its roots in the fall of the Soviet Union after which money was pumped into Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to help them transfer scientific skills away from weapons programs towards public health initiatives.
The scheme was originally known as the Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) program, but is now more commonly referred to as the biological engagement program. It has been successful in supporting former Soviet and other countries to fulfil public health obligations, the Guardian reported.
“This is one of the best things that we do,” Dr Gigi Gronvall, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the Guardian.
Most of the work of the Ukraine labs today, Gronvall said, involved surveillance of diseases in animals and people as an early-warning system for illnesses such as African swine fever, which is endemic in the region. “We know pathogens don’t respect borders, so helping to put out public health fires before they become too big is an advantage to all of us,” she said.
However, the Guardian reported that as part of their work researching diseases the bio labs do seem to hold dangerous pathogens.
According to the report, the World Health Organization (WHO) is urging Ukraine to destroy any highly dangerous agents in its laboratories to avoid the risk of a disastrous outbreak should one of the labs come under Russian attack.
“As part of this work, WHO has strongly recommended to the ministry of health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent any potential spills,” the UN health agency said.
The WHO has worked in Ukraine for several years helping the bio labs improve their safety and security, so it knows what it is talking about, the Guardian reported.
However, the report stated that in addition to the threat of pathogens held in Ukrainian labs leaking out or falling into the hands of Russian forces, there is the threat of Russia potentially launching its own biological weapons attack.
The assessment of the US state department is that Russia continues to maintain an offensive biological weapons programme in violation of the convention that it has signed.
Earlier this week, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, accused Russia under Vladimir Putin of having a “long and well-documented track record” of using chemical weapons, pointing to the poisoning of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia’s support of the Syrian regime while it deployed chemical weapons.
She went on to warn that Moscow’s claim of a secret biological weapons programme in Ukraine could in fact be laying the foundations for a Russian chemical or biological weapons assault inside Ukraine, the Guardian reported.
Pakistan to host 2nd extraordinary OIC meeting on Afghanistan
Visiting UN refugee chief assures Afghans of continued support for IDPs
Abdullah and Filippo discuss continuation of international aid to Afghanistan
Israel says its government websites were hit by cyber attack
Elon Musk challenges Putin to single combat over Ukraine
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
China issues blizzard alert for Beijing, the site of the Winter Olympics
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Afghanistan names squad for Bangladesh ODI and T20I series
Zerbena: Investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector discussed
Saar: Turkish FM’s remarks on IEA recognition discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to find solution to Afghanistan political problem discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to expand diplomatic relations
Saar: IEA hoping for Kabul airport deal
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine war damage tops $100 billion so far
-
Balkh4 days ago
Mazar Municipality prepares for Nowruz festival
-
Business4 days ago
Kabul residents complain of rising food and oil prices
-
Business4 days ago
Kandahar exports over 113,000 tons of dried fruits, herbs in one year: Officials
-
World5 days ago
Biden designates Qatar as major non-NATO ally of U.S.
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says resistance happening only on internet
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan to establish cross-border bus services
-
Latest News3 days ago
$32 million in cash aid arrives in Kabul: DAB