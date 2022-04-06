Latest News
Eleven wounded in grenade attack at Kabul mosque
Eleven people were wounded when a grenade was thrown into the Pul-e Khashti mosque in central Kabul on Wednesday, an official from Emergency Hospital said.
The Emergency Hospital official said that seven of the injured were hospitalized and four were treated as outpatients.
According to police, the blast happened after a hand grenade was thrown at worshipers at the mosque.
Police confirmed six people were injured in the explosion.
A suspect was arrested during the incident and is being questioned, police added.
The blast comes three days after a suspected thief threw a grenade into the Shahzada money exchange market in the same area where the mosque is located.
At least 57 people were wounded in that blast, according to Kabul Emergency Hospital officials.
Concerns raised over high number of people killed in old land mine explosions
Ministry of State for Disaster Management officials said Wednesday they are concerned about the high number of people killed in mine explosions every month and that they are worried about the ongoing dangers these remnants of war pose.
Marking Mine Awareness Day in Kabul, officials said between 120 and 150 Afghans die in this way each month.
“We assure the people that we are cooperating with all demining institutions and we are ready to provide any facilities that are needed,” said Mohammad Abbas Akhund, the government’s minister for disaster management.
The inspector general for the ministry of defense, who also attended Wednesday’s event, said that funding by the international community to clear mines had decreased significantly in the past few months.
“After the new government took office, foreign aid has been reduced and the capacity of demining institutions has been reduced. These institutions have been forced to limit their capacity. I think more capacity building should be done in this regard,” said Mufti Lotfollah Hakimi, Chief Inspector of the Ministry of National Defense, said.
Meanwhile, some officials representing international demining organizations said at Wednesday’s event that they were committed to cooperating with the authorities but said that solid demining plans were critical.
“Our efforts in the demining sector must be coordinated and all our work will be in coordination with the Ministry of State for Disaster Management. I thank the leadership of the ministry that they made assurances to cooperate [with us],” said Soran Adser, director of the DRC Mine Action and Humanitarian Aid Institute.
According to ministry data, 1,016 people were killed or injured last year as a result of landmine explosions in the country, most of them were children
Iran steps up deportation of Afghan refugees
At least 3,000 Afghan refugees return to Afghanistan from Iran every day, many of whom are forcibly returned, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have reported.
Investigations by the Ministry of Refugees found that 7,500 people entered Afghanistan from the Iranian border in the past two days.
According to the ministry, of these people, 5,500 were forcibly returned to Afghanistan by the Iranian government.
People who went to Iran due to political developments or poverty and hunger, now have bitter narratives of forced deportation from Iran.
“When you leave Afghanistan, extortion and looting begin. They [Iranians] are very annoyed,” said one of the forced returnees.
“On the way back home, if you get caught by them, they will take money from you, in short, they will do whatever they want,” said another forced returnee.
Questions have been raised however as to why Iranian forces have become heavy handed in their treatment of Afghan refugees lately.
“Issues such as the influx of immigrants into Iran, the lack of capacity to accept new immigrants, and diplomatic issues have led to an increase in forced returns,” said Asifa Stanikzai, an immigration rights activist in Iran.
Kabul, however, wants good relations with Tehran and wants them, to host Afghan refugees for the time being.
The Deputy Spokesman of the IEA said that if Afghans return from Iran, with the cooperation of the Ministry of Refugees, facilities will be provided for them on their return.
“The Islamic Emirate wants Iran to be a good host, as in previous years, until a normal situation returns in Afghanistan,” said Bilal Karimi, the IEA’s deputy spokesman.
After the recent developments and the fall of the previous government, the rate of illegal immigration to Iran has increased significantly.
OIC welcomes IEA’s decision to ban poppy cultivation, says farmers need an alternative
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) decision to ban poppy cultivation in the country but has in turn called on the international community to continue offering alternative crops to poppy farmers.
The IEA’s Supreme Leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzadah issued a decree earlier this week banning the cultivation of poppies and any other intoxicants throughout Afghanistan, saying that “after this, no one can cultivate poppy in this country.”
The IEA leader added that farmers who defy the new ruling will be dealt with in accordance with Islamic law.
Officials from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) office in Kabul meanwhile said late Monday that providing alternatives to farmers and ensuring addicts get access to treatment facilities needs to be a key component of the international community’s plan to help Afghanistan.
Hissein Ibrahim Taha, the organization’s secretary-general, said that banning poppy cultivation was one of the IEA government’s commitments to effectively curb drug production in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Ian McCary, US Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan, called the ban on poppy cultivation by the IEA a “first step” and called for the order to be implemented.
McCary said on twitter: “Outlawing the production of narcotics in Afghanistan is a positive first step but enforcement will be key. Having a healthy and licit agricultural sector will help Afghanistan’s economy and ultimately the Afghan people.”
Since the IEA regained power in Afghanistan in mid-August last year, curbing narcotics cultivation and trafficking has been a key demand by the international community.
At the same time, however, as the IEA leader issued a decree banning poppy cultivation, sources in Helmand province told VOA that drug prices had tripled in the province.
Some drug dealers in Helmand told VOA that 7Kg of opium is currently being sold for 200,000 Pakistani rupees, up from 85,000 Pakistani rupees a few months ago.
