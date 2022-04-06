Eleven wounded in grenade attack at Kabul mosque

(Last Updated On: April 6, 2022)

Eleven people were wounded when a grenade was thrown into the Pul-e Khashti mosque in central Kabul on Wednesday, an official from Emergency Hospital said.

The Emergency Hospital official said that seven of the injured were hospitalized and four were treated as outpatients.

According to police, the blast happened after a hand grenade was thrown at worshipers at the mosque.

Police confirmed six people were injured in the explosion.

A suspect was arrested during the incident and is being questioned, police added.

The blast comes three days after a suspected thief threw a grenade into the Shahzada money exchange market in the same area where the mosque is located.

At least 57 people were wounded in that blast, according to Kabul Emergency Hospital officials.