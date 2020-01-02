Eleven Taliban Militants Killed – Faryab Province

(Last Updated On: January 2, 2020)

At least 11 Taliban fighters were killed and 13 others wounded in several operations in Faryab province on Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020.

According to a statement by the 209 Shaheen Corps, in an operation, Taliban fighters came under airstrikes and artillery shells by the Afghan forces in Bilcharagh and Almar districts of Faryab province. This was followed by an armed conflict between Afghan troops and Taliban fighters in Qaisar and Garzivan districts.

No civilians have been harmed in the course of the above encounters, the statement adds; except for two Afghan soldiers who lost their lives and one got wounded.

Taliban has not declared any statements in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that Faryab has been marked as one of the insecure provinces in the north of Afghanistan where Taliban militants operate on and off.