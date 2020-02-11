Eleven Taliban fighters killed – Baghlan-Kunduz Highway

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2020)

In a battle between the Afghan forces and the Taliban on Baghlan-Kunduz highway, 11 Taliban fighters were killed, and 5 others were wounded.

Lt. Col. Mohammad Nabi Nabizada, the army commander of Baghlan, told Ariana News that the Taliban had attacked the army caravan traveling to Kunduz.

The commander added that the attack was defended by the Afghan forces on the ground and in the air. As a result, the Taliban held back and escaped through Jangal Bagh and Chob-Foroshi areas of central Baghlan suffering several casualties.

He added that the highway was opened back to traffic.

He underlined that no harm had been done to the army but a local driver was killed in the shootout.

However, the local sources said that Monday evening the Taliban had attacked the army convoy exploding a tanker and an armor, killing three army men and injuring three others.

The Taliban has not commented on the matter so far.