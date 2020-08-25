Connect with us

Eleven killed, many missing after building collapses in India

Ariana News

August 25, 2020

Reuters
August 25, 2020

Eleven people have died and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Monday evening. 

Officials said seven bodies had been found in a two-hour period on Tuesday afternoon and more than 60 people have been rescued. 

NDTV reported that three National Disaster Response Force teams and 12 fire department teams are assisting in the rescue. 

The cause of the collapse of the five-storey building, which was about seven years old, has not yet been established but some areas in Maharashtra have been experiencing heavy rain. 

BBC reported that people living in the building said they rushed out when it started shaking.

Eyewitnesses told the media that they were alarmed by the loud noise as the building collapsed. They ran towards it as smoke began to rise from the debris.

They said they could hear people trapped under the rubble screaming for help. So they alerted the fire brigade and began rescue efforts immediately.

AFP meanwhile reported that the death toll in India from this year’s monsoon rains is more than 800.

Three killed, dozens wounded in massive Balkh truck bombing

Ariana News

7 hours ago

August 25, 2020

August 25, 2020

Two civilians and one Afghan National Army commando were killed and more than 40 were wounded when a truck bomb was detonated in Balkh province early Tuesday, officials confirmed. 

The incident happened at about 9 am local time close to an Afghan National Army Commando Corps compound in Balkh district of Balkh province, said Hebatullah Alizai, commander of 209 Shaheen Army Corps.

The ministry of defense said in a statement that an explosive-laden Mazda truck detonated close to the Commando Corps compound. 

At least three people, including a commando, were killed and 35 civilians and six commandos wounded in the incident.

The compound and residential houses in the area sustained serious damage in the explosion. 

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the incident. 

India records over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases, a spike in infections

Ariana News

8 hours ago

August 25, 2020

August 25, 2020

India reported more than 60,000 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections to over 3.1 million. 

The country also recorded a death toll of 1,092 in this time and the total number of new cases – which was a significant spike in infections – was 60,975.

India is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind the United States and Brazil globally.

This comes as health experts have voiced their concern about the Indian government’s decision to implement rapid tests – which screen for antigens, or viral proteins – as authorities ramp up coronavirus tests.

In June, India started using cheaper, faster, but less accurate tests to ramp up testing – a strategy that the US is now considering.

These rapid tests boosted India’s testing levels nearly five-fold within two months. But government numbers suggest some parts of the country might have become over-reliant on the faster tests, which can miss infections, Al Jazeera reported.

Although less accurate, these tests are cheap and yield results in minutes. Most do not require a lab for processing or any specialized equipment or trained personnel.

Indian health officials have meanwhile asked those who test negative with antigen tests but have symptoms to be retested with the more accurate laboratory tests.

According to Al Jazeera, experts fear that over-reliance on antigen tests without retesting could impede efforts to contain the virus as it spreads to states with fragile healthcare systems, like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with a combined population of more than 300 million.

The two states now conduct more than 100,000 tests daily, the most in India. But only a fraction – 6,100 in Bihar and 30,000 in Uttar Pradesh – use laboratory tests.

 

Taliban to visit Pakistan’s foreign ministry for ‘formal talks’

Ariana News

9 hours ago

August 25, 2020

Reuters
August 25, 2020

A delegation from the Taliban’s Qatar office will visit Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for formal talks on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed. 

Qureshi confirmed this during a press conference on Monday but did not provide any further details on who the delegation would meet nor on how long they were expected to be in Pakistan. 

The delegation, led by Mullah Abdul Baradar, the director of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, is in Pakistan at the invitation of the foreign ministry and members are expected to discuss matters around the Afghan peace negotiations. 

Baradar spent nearly eight years in prison in Pakistan before being freed in 2018 at the United State’s request. 

This is the second time the Taliban’s political team is visiting Pakistan. In October last year, the team first met Pakistan officials. 

Qureshi meanwhile raised this at the press conference and said the October visit had eventually led to the signing of the US-Taliban agreement in Doha in February. 

He said the Taliban had been invited again in the hope that stumbling blocks in the way of starting intra-Afghan talks could be ironed out so that talks could start soon. 

On Sunday, Suheil Shaheen, the Taliban’s political office spokesman, said in a series of tweets that the delegation would discuss a number of issues with Pakistani officials. 

The delegation will hold talks with senior Pakistani officials about recent developments in Afghanistan’s peace process, relaxation and facilitation of peoples’ movement and trade between the two neighboring countries, issues related to the Afghan refugees in Pakistan and other related topics,” he said on Twitter. 

He also stated: Delegations of the Political Office will pay more visits to other countries in near future as well.”

This comes just days after Pakistan imposed sanctions on individuals and “terrorist associated groups”, including Baradar, in keeping with the United Nations Security Council resolutions in order to avoid being demoted from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list.

Included in the measures taken, which would theoretically directly affect Baradar, Pakistan imposed a travel ban on 88 individuals and seized bank accounts and assets belonging to terrorists in the country. 

In a statement last week, the Foreign Ministry said: “The sanctions are being implemented by Pakistan in compliance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and we hope that other countries will also follow suit.” 

This notification comes ahead of the crucial FATF meeting in October which will see the force assess Pakistan’s progress in fighting crimes such as money laundering and terror financing. 

Pakistan has long been accused of sheltering and supporting Taliban leaders but Islamabad has continued to deny the charges.

Pakistan meanwhile has been on FATF’s grey list since June 2018 and was given a final warning in February.

