Eleven killed, many missing after building collapses in India

Eleven people have died and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Monday evening.

Officials said seven bodies had been found in a two-hour period on Tuesday afternoon and more than 60 people have been rescued.

NDTV reported that three National Disaster Response Force teams and 12 fire department teams are assisting in the rescue.

The cause of the collapse of the five-storey building, which was about seven years old, has not yet been established but some areas in Maharashtra have been experiencing heavy rain.

BBC reported that people living in the building said they rushed out when it started shaking.

Eyewitnesses told the media that they were alarmed by the loud noise as the building collapsed. They ran towards it as smoke began to rise from the debris.

They said they could hear people trapped under the rubble screaming for help. So they alerted the fire brigade and began rescue efforts immediately.

AFP meanwhile reported that the death toll in India from this year’s monsoon rains is more than 800.