Featured
Eleven killed, many missing after building collapses in India
Eleven people have died and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Monday evening.
Officials said seven bodies had been found in a two-hour period on Tuesday afternoon and more than 60 people have been rescued.
NDTV reported that three National Disaster Response Force teams and 12 fire department teams are assisting in the rescue.
The cause of the collapse of the five-storey building, which was about seven years old, has not yet been established but some areas in Maharashtra have been experiencing heavy rain.
BBC reported that people living in the building said they rushed out when it started shaking.
Eyewitnesses told the media that they were alarmed by the loud noise as the building collapsed. They ran towards it as smoke began to rise from the debris.
They said they could hear people trapped under the rubble screaming for help. So they alerted the fire brigade and began rescue efforts immediately.
AFP meanwhile reported that the death toll in India from this year’s monsoon rains is more than 800.
Featured
Three killed, dozens wounded in massive Balkh truck bombing
Two civilians and one Afghan National Army commando were killed and more than 40 were wounded when a truck bomb was detonated in Balkh province early Tuesday, officials confirmed.
The incident happened at about 9 am local time close to an Afghan National Army Commando Corps compound in Balkh district of Balkh province, said Hebatullah Alizai, commander of 209 Shaheen Army Corps.
The ministry of defense said in a statement that an explosive-laden Mazda truck detonated close to the Commando Corps compound.
At least three people, including a commando, were killed and 35 civilians and six commandos wounded in the incident.
The compound and residential houses in the area sustained serious damage in the explosion.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the incident.
COVID-19
India records over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases, a spike in infections
India reported more than 60,000 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections to over 3.1 million.
The country also recorded a death toll of 1,092 in this time and the total number of new cases – which was a significant spike in infections – was 60,975.
India is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind the United States and Brazil globally.
This comes as health experts have voiced their concern about the Indian government’s decision to implement rapid tests – which screen for antigens, or viral proteins – as authorities ramp up coronavirus tests.
In June, India started using cheaper, faster, but less accurate tests to ramp up testing – a strategy that the US is now considering.
These rapid tests boosted India’s testing levels nearly five-fold within two months. But government numbers suggest some parts of the country might have become over-reliant on the faster tests, which can miss infections, Al Jazeera reported.
Although less accurate, these tests are cheap and yield results in minutes. Most do not require a lab for processing or any specialized equipment or trained personnel.
Indian health officials have meanwhile asked those who test negative with antigen tests but have symptoms to be retested with the more accurate laboratory tests.
According to Al Jazeera, experts fear that over-reliance on antigen tests without retesting could impede efforts to contain the virus as it spreads to states with fragile healthcare systems, like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with a combined population of more than 300 million.
The two states now conduct more than 100,000 tests daily, the most in India. But only a fraction – 6,100 in Bihar and 30,000 in Uttar Pradesh – use laboratory tests.
Featured
