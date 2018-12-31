‘Electricity Shortage’ Main Cause of Air Pollution in Kabul

(Last Updated On: December 31, 2018)

Kabul City is surrounded by a thickening blanket of smog that covers the city, making the sky less visible and the air less breathable.

The capital is facing the worst air pollution this year, residents said that the crippling electricity crisis is the main reason for the air pollution in Kabul.

They said the electricity shortage, particularly in the winter season in the city, is forcing the people to use plastic, coal, low-quality fuel, and other materials that are polluting the air.

“This situation is unacceptable for us, the government should take measures in this regard,” said Ali Mudir, a Kabul resident.

“There are poor people who can’t afford to buy wood, they use plastics and other low-quality materials for heating purposes,” Mohammad Omar, another resident said.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, meanwhile, said that a solution should be sought to address the issue that concerned Kabul residents.

“Last week, we had a meeting regarding the issue of air pollution… the townships in Kabul should use the coal purification system,” he said.

Physicians said that air pollution causes respiratory diseases, warning that Kabul would turn into a city of air pollution-related health problems if no actions being taken in this regard.