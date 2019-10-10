Electoral Watchdogs Predict Many Hurdles in Way of Possible Runoff

According to the electoral watchdogs, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) will not be able to hold another election this year if there is a need for a runoff.

Three frontrunner presidential candidates have declared victory while nearly ten others believe the election will not have a winner in the first round.

But all eyes are on the result of the Afghan presidential election that took place on September 28 across the country.

However, electoral observers believe that based on the weather condition and technical requirements, holding a possible second round is not possible this year.

Yousuf Rasheed, the CEO of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan, a Kabul-based election monitoring organization, said that the commission needs to wait for the arrival of new season to able to hold the second round.

Officials denied to make any prediction about holding a possible second round.

“We still have time to wait and I cannot say anything in this regard now,” said Habib-ul-Rahman Nang, the Chief Secretariat of the IEC.

On the other hand, Afghan forces are fully ready to provide security for the process.

“If election goes to the second round, Afghan forces will provide security based on a different security plan to the people of Afghanistan,” said Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman of the Afghan Interior Ministry.

Winter season, transferring of sensitive materials to polling centers across the country, huge financial budget, low turnout, and printing of ballots are challenges ahead of a possible second round.