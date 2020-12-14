Connect with us

Electoral College will vote Monday, confirming Joe Biden’s win

8 hours ago

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2020)
Electors will gather in state capitols across the country on Monday to formally vote for Joe Biden as the next US president, effectively ending President Donald Trump’s frenzied but failing attempt to overturn his loss in the November 3 election.
 
The state-by-state votes have taken on major significance this year in light of Trump’s unprecedented assault on the nation’s democratic process, Reuters reported. 
 
Pushing false claims of widespread fraud, Trump has pressured state officials to throw the election results out and declare him the winner.
 
In the United States, a candidate becomes president not by winning a majority of the national popular vote but through an Electoral College system, which allots electoral votes to the 50 states and the District of Columbia largely based on their population, Reuters explained.
 
Election results show Biden, the Democratic former vice president, won 306 of the 538 electoral votes available – exceeding the necessary 270. Trump, a Republican, earned 232.
 
In capitols such as Lansing, Michigan; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Atlanta, Georgia, electors – typically party loyalists – will gather to formally cast those votes.
 
Trump has called on Republican state legislators to appoint their own electors, essentially ignoring the will of the voters but state lawmakers have largely dismissed the idea.
 
The votes cast on Monday will be sent to Congress to be officially counted on January 6, the final stage of America’s complex election process.
 
Trump said late last month he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden, but has since pressed on with his unprecedented campaign to overturn his defeat, filing without success numerous lawsuits challenging state vote counts. 
 
Once the Electoral College vote is complete, Trump’s sole remaining gambit would be to convince Congress not to certify the count on January 6. 
Iranian journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fueling violence during the 2017 anti-government protests, was executed Saturday, local news agencies reported.
 
The 47-year-old journalist had been living in exile in France but was detained after reportedly traveling to Iraq and returned to Tehran last year. 
 
According to local media, Zam was hanged on Saturday after the supreme court upheld the death sentence against him.
 
Zam had been accused of fanning unrest and inciting the 2017 protests. At the time he was running a Telegram channel called Amad News, which had 1.5 million followers. 
 
He fled Iran in 2009 and was given asylum in France. 
 
In June, a court sentenced Zam to death, saying he had been convicted of “corruption on Earth”and Iran’s supreme court on Tuesday upheld the verdict. 
 
In June, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said his trials were “grossly unfair”.
 
In addition to being accused of having fanned the protests, Zam was also accused of being party to the destruction of property, interfering in the country’s economic system, working with the United States government, spying for French intelligence, and “spying for the intelligence service of a country in the region”.
 
“This individual committed criminal and corrupt acts against the security and livelihoods of the Iranian people through running the antagonist Amad News Telegram channel and espionage communication with elements linked with foreign services that are against the Iranian people’s security,” wrote Mizan, the official news website of the judiciary, at the time.
 
According to Mizan, during his trials Zam confessed to leading the 2017 unrests which led to “a number of our compatriots losing their lives due to the terrorist acts of mercenary elements linked with foreigners” and he confessed to being one of the founders of a council of 29 “regime change” media outlets.
Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a UN nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on US President-elect Joe Biden, Reuters reported.

The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers says Tehran can only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges, which are less efficient, at the underground plant and that those are the only machines with which Iran may accumulate enriched uranium, Reuters reported.

Iran recently moved one cascade of 174 IR-2m machines underground at Natanz and is enriching with it. It already planned to install two more cascades of other advanced models there, in addition to the 5,060 IR-1 machines that have been enriching for years in the plant built for more than 50,000.

“In a letter dated 2 December 2020, Iran informed the Agency that the operator of the Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) at Natanz ‘intends to start installation of three cascades of IR-2m centrifuge machines’ at FEP,” the IAEA’s report to its member states said.

Iran has breached many of the deal’s core restrictions on its nuclear activities in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement and his reimposition of crippling economic sanctions. Tehran says its breaches can quickly be reversed if Washington’s moves are undone, Reuters reported.

Biden, who takes office on January 20, has said he will bring the United States back into the deal if Iran resumes full compliance with its nuclear restrictions. That raises the prospect of a standoff over who should move first.

The IAEA’s last quarterly report on Iran last month showed Tehran had stockpiled 12 times the 202.8 kg of enriched uranium it is allowed to have under the deal, more than 2.4 tonnes.

Reuters reported that US intelligence agencies and the IAEA believe Iran had a coordinated, clandestine nuclear weapons programme that it halted in 2003, the year its secret construction of Natanz was revealed by an opposition group in exile.

The deal is aimed at keeping Iran at arm’s length from being able to produce a nuclear bomb but Iran says it has never tried to.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday Tehran would retaliate over the killing of the country's top nuclear scientist, who the West claimed was heading up a secret nuclear weapons program for Iran. 

Khamenei said in a statement scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh had been killed “by brutal mercenaries”. 

“Two important issues should be seriously put on the agenda by all those involved, first, the pursuit of this crime and the definitive punishment of its perpetrators and commanders, and second, the pursuit of the martyr’s (Fakhrizadeh) scientific and technical efforts in all the areas in which he was involved. 

Khamenei who has said Tehran never sought nuclear arms and pledged in his statement to continue the work of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died on Friday after gunmen ambushed him in his car near Tehran.

Reuters reported that the killing, which Iran’s president was swift to blame on Israel, threatens to spark a new Middle East confrontation in the final weeks of US President Donald Trump’s term.

It could also complicate any efforts by President-elect Joe Biden to revive a detente with Tehran that was forged when he was in Barack Obama’s administration. Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 international nuclear pact agreed with Tehran.

Israel’s N12 news channel meanwhile said Israeli embassies around the world had been put on high alert after the Iranian threats of retaliation. 

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told a televised cabinet meeting that Iran would respond “at the proper time.”

“Once again, the evil hands of Global Arrogance and the Zionist mercenaries were stained with the blood of an Iranian son,” he said, using terms officials employ to refer to Israel.

Israel has declined to comment on the killing. The White House, Pentagon, US State Department and CIA also declined to comment, as did Biden’s transition team, Reuters reported.

