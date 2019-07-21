Electoral Campaigns To Be Started In a Week

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2019)

On occasion of the electoral campaigns, the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) says that it has sent out notices to the presidential candidates to begin their electoral campaigns based on the timeline and according to the law.

The electoral campaigns will begin on July 28th when the 18 presidential candidates will start competing with each other for the next 60 days.

“The same notices have been sent out to all of the presidential candidates because all the candidates are considered equal to us and have equal rights. Certainly, the notices will be more intense to those who are in the power yet since they have more facilities as they are serving in the government,” said Chaman Shah Etemadi, the Chief Secretariat of IECC.

This comes as President Ghani is being repeatedly criticized by his electoral competitors.

“Misusing the government projects and facilities at all and even the celebration of the Independence Day are done for purpose of the electoral campaign,” said Mohammad Mohaqiq, running mate of the Hanif Atmar’s electoral ticket.

Meanwhile, the candidates are concerned about misusing of the government facilities and excessive expenses for the electoral campaigns which have been violated by the candidates in the past.

“Candidates should compete with each other but in a positive way since the country needs unity, not a negative competition,” said Ahmad Wali Massoud, a presidential candidate.

The electoral campaigns period ends 48 hours before the polling day when the silence period begins.