Elections 2019: IEC Stops Recount Process

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) decided to stop the partial recount process early on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, IEC said, assessing the complaints of presidential candidates, political parties and civil society organizations were the reason behind the decision.

This comes after several presidential candidates boycotted the process.

In addition, authorities said Wednesday that the announcement of preliminary election result has delayed once again.

Aurangzaib, an IEC Commissioner, said the postponement happened due to disagreements over the recounting of more than 8,000 controversial polling sites.

Despite Taliban’s repeated threats, Afghan presidential election was held on September 28 across the country. The Election Commission has failed to announce the preliminary results of the election. The IEC has repeatedly violated the election timeline.