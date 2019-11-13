Breaking News

Elections 2019: IEC Stops Recount Process

Ariana News Leave a comment 0 Views

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) decided to stop the partial recount process early on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, IEC said, assessing the complaints of presidential candidates, political parties and civil society organizations were the reason behind the decision.

This comes after several presidential candidates boycotted the process.

In addition, authorities said Wednesday that the announcement of preliminary election result has delayed once again.

Aurangzaib, an IEC Commissioner, said the postponement happened due to disagreements over the recounting of more than 8,000 controversial polling sites.

Despite Taliban’s repeated threats, Afghan presidential election was held on September 28 across the country. The Election Commission has failed to announce the preliminary results of the election. The IEC has repeatedly violated the election timeline.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

US Airstrike ‘Accidentally’ Hits Afghan Army Outpost in Logar

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2019) A U.S. airstrike has accidentally hit Afghan Army outposts …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News