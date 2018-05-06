Election Turnout Reaches to Over One Million: IEC

(Last Updated On: May 06, 2018 6:58 pm)

The number of registered voters for the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections has reached to over one million, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said Sunday.

Since last three week, 1,068,478 people have been registered to vote in the election that includes 778,784 male and 266,927 female voters, according to IEC.

In addition, 22,727 Kochi and 40 Sikh Afghans have been registered to vote. In between Kabul has the highest rate of registered people that include 377,000 voters while Nuristan province has the lowest figure with 1,400 registered voters.

“The turnout is slightly better now, the awareness campaign has been increased and we hope that more citizens get registered,” said Maleha Hassan, a member of the IEC.

This comes as the voter registration process will end on May 12 in the cities, but according to the election commission the period might be extended which will have no impact on the date of the election.