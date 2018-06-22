Election Process No Longer the Gov’t Top Priority: IEC

(Last Updated On: June 22, 2018 5:48 pm)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says the electoral process is no more at the top priority of the government and warns of irreparable consequences.

The IEC commissioner, Hafizullah Hashemi believes that the less attention of government to election process, particularly the commission’s secretariat will create obstacles for the upcoming plans of the institution.

“I think the government leaders are busy with the peace process and have no attention to the election process,” Hafizullah Hashemi, IEC commissioner said.

Reports suggest that most of the IEC operational tasks are facing challenges due to the lack of secretariat head.

The second 13-members list of IEC has been submitted to the Presidential Palace, but it has not confirmed by the President so far.

“Lack of the secretariat head is a big vacuum and will harm the election process,” Hashemi added.

However, the Presidential Palace emphasizes to not accept any negligence in the election process and says the secretariat head will be selected in the near future.

“We will select one person from the list that has been submitted to us in the nearest time,” Shah Hussain Murtazawi, President’s deputy spokesman said.

According to IEC, nearly 7 million people from all across the country have been registered for the election process so far.

The registration process will be ended up to the next 15 days in rural villages.