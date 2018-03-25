Election: Over 900 Voting Centers ‘Out of Government’s Control’

(Last Updated On: March 25, 2018 8:48 pm)

In a total of 7355 voting centers across the country, 948 stations are out of government’s control and with 1120 more under high-security threats, according to the estimation of security institutions.

Based on the estimation, 1122 polling stations are under relatively fewer security threats and the remaining 4165 stations are under no security threats.

“1120 [voting] centers under high-security threats which require military operations to be conducted and 948 voting centers are not in our control which are considered in the plan,” said Murad Ali Murad, senior deputy minister of interior for security.

In addition, the security institutions do not have enough facilities to carry the items necessary for voting centers, particularly, in places under high-security alerts and the air support of NATO-led Resolute Support mission is also limited to emergency cases.

“The Resolute Support will reach out in emergency situations but their support is limited,” Murad said.

However, the Election commission said that they are in talks with the government to ease the issue by opting rented airplanes, adding that they will begin the registration process of voters within next 20 days.

“The registration process will take place in two steps; first, in the centers of provinces and then in villages and districts,” said the chairman of the Independent Election Commission (IEC).

This comes as IEC has scheduled mid-Sept-Oct as the date for upcoming parliamentary and district council elections.