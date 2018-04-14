Voters’ Registration Process Prevents Fraud, Irregularities in Election: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2018 6:05 pm)

The Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah says the voters’ registration process prevents excessive fraud and corruption in the upcoming elections.

Abdullah declared that as the voters’ registration process launched today, the forthcoming parliamentary and district elections must be held as scheduled.

“We believe that the upcoming election should be held on time. The voters’ registration prevents fraud and irregularities,” CE said.

Meanwhile, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) officials declared that the voters’ registration process removes the random statistics in the election process.

“By the voters’ registration we work with an exact figure of voters and we will share the voters list after the end of the process,” said Mahazullah Dawlati, deputy of IEC.

The long-due district and parliamentary elections are scheduled for Oct. 20 this year. Over 7,000 polling centers have been established across the country, however, nearly 1,000 of these centers are located in areas out of government’s control.

The international community will financially support the upcoming elections with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan saying, in December 2017, donors pledged to fund up to 90 per cent of the US$28.4 million voter registration budget, in addition to pledging ongoing assistance to the IEC and the Electoral Complaints Commission (ECC).