Election Important Materials Reached to All Provincial Centers: IEC

(Last Updated On: October 10, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Wednesday said all of the important election materials had reached to all centers of the provinces.

IEC officials declared that the transfer of election materials to districts has also started which includes the biometric devices too.

Meanwhile, the electoral observing and monitoring institutions are said to believe that using the biometric technology would be impossible without making preparations.

“No preparations have been taken for the use of the biometric system in terms of technical and training,” Habib Shenwari, a member of Afghanistan election watchdog said.

Parliamentary elections were scheduled to be held in Afghanistan on 15 October 2016, but were postponed to 7 July 2018 and then again to 20 October 2018.

Much of the prelude to the election has focused on the debate over reforming Afghanistan’s electoral laws.

President Ashraf Ghani had vowed to hold the elections for the 249 seats in the National Assembly before the presidential vote scheduled for next year. But the polls have been repeatedly pushed back due to security fears and logistical challenges.