Election Has To Take Place On Time: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2019)

Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of the country, in an interview with the Turkish TV channel of TRT World stresses that the presidential election should be held on its scheduled time- September 28th.

“The election is a commitment before the people of Afghanistan which has to take place on time. At the same time it has to be free, fair, and transparent,” said Abdullah.

At the same time, Abdullah says that he is not assured if the peace agreement can be achieved before the election.

“If things are agreed upon between the Afghans themselves on top of what is going on between the Taliban and the United States then that is a different situation. Do we see all the signs of it around? At the moment, unfortunately, it does not seem to be happening that way,” he further said.

This comes as the electoral campaigns will begin soon but there is no report of the final agreement regarding the important conditions of the Afghan peace talks.