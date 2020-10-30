Latest News
EITI: Afghanistan achieves transparency despite barriers
Following its second Validation, Afghanistan has made meaningful progress in implementing the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Standard.
The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) in a statement on Thursday said that Afghanistan has improved its transparency of licenses and contracts, state-owned enterprises and quasi-fiscal expenditures. As a result, Afghanistan’s temporary suspension has been lifted.
EITI board congratulates Afghanistan for addressing shortcoming identified in its first validation through systematic disclosures of data delivered by concrete reforms in government systems.
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani noted the important role the EITI plays in the country. “Every citizen has the right to know who is developing the country’s natural resources and how the government is managing the revenues from these industries on their behalf,” he said. “The EITI is one of the tools that is helping us achieve this policy objective. It has been instrumental in supporting our institution-building efforts in a sector critical to the economic future of Afghanistan.”
Building transparent institutions and systems
Afghanistan’s government has embraced open data platforms, establishing online reporting systems to enhance transparency of extractive sector management and to address shortcomings identified in its first Validation. This has been achieved in an evolving political environment marked by presidential elections in 2019 and intra-Afghan peace negotiations in 2020. The World Bank underscored the EITI’s value in driving public finance management reforms in a context of fragility and violence.
In 2018, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MOMP) launched a new Transparency Portal, providing information on licenses, fiscal terms, legal and beneficial ownership information, production data and non-tax company payments to government. Since then, the portal has become even more comprehensive.
Taking action to improve accountability
State-owned enterprises (SOEs) are important players in Afghanistan’s extractive sector, accounting for nearly two thirds of government extractive revenues between 2008 and 2017. Two SOEs – Afghan Gas Enterprise and North Coal Enterprise – are strategic for the government’s plans to improve revenue generation from the sector.
In 2019, Afghanistan undertook the landmark achievement of auditing the two SOEs for the first time. This exercise highlighted gaps in the SOEs’ record-keeping and financial management, and was a necessary step in the government’s plans to corporatise the enterprises. Moving forward, the government will need to ensure auditing becomes regular practice, drawing on EITI support to follow-up on findings.
Afghanistan’s government has legislated for beneficial ownership information to be made public for mining, oil and gas licenses. The country began publishing ownership data on its Transparency Portal earlier this year. Yet more work needs to be done to ensure that all beneficial owners are publicly disclosed, including politically-exposed persons and owners who control companies through non-equity means.
Strengthening multi-stakeholder oversight
EITI Board Chair Helen Clark commented on the significance of Afghanistan’s recent progress. “Afghanistan has made concrete achievements in improving transparency despite challenging circumstances,” she said. “The priority should be to draw on this emerging transparency for policy-making in the sector. This is key to broader economic development efforts and ensuring that all citizens have an opportunity to engage in debate on the governance of the sector.”
Data from EITI reporting – spanning several legislative changes and wide commodity price fluctuations over the past decade – provides a key resource to support further research and analysis. But despite proactive dissemination efforts, including in provincial capitals, there is a lack of data use by diverse stakeholders.
Yet an initiative by Integrity Watch Afghanistan stands out. The civil society organisation is expanding its community-based monitoring programme to include extractive activities, empowering host communities to track the impacts of extractive projects in their areas. Stronger engagement in EITI implementation by government, industry and civil society could lead to more such innovations.
Afghanistan’s informal mining sector is one area where there is a high demand for data. While the government collects USD 45m a year in mining revenue, it is estimated that more than six times that amount is being lost through unmonitored, small-scale mining activities. There is strong interest, particularly from civil society, to use EITI reporting to shed more light on unrecorded mining and support efforts to formalise the sector.
According to EITI Afghanistan will have 18 months (28 April 2022) to address the remaining five “Corrective actions” in its implementation of the EITI Standard.
Nuristan attracts more tourists, faces lack of facilities
The provincial governor of Nuristan province Mohammad Ghafoor Malikzai, says that after the government in June this year designated the province as a national park to protect the environment and local culture now a large number of domestic and foreign tourists visit the province.
According to the local officials due to the increase in the number of domestic and foreign tourists, they are facing shortage of restaurants and residential areas.
“Unfortunately we are facing lack of restaurants for tourists but we are planning to build restaurants in the future,” said Malikzai.
Green forests, historic sites, wildlife and the unique local customs and traditions are what led the National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) to declare the province as a national park.
Local officials said that Parun city, the capital of Nuristan, is relatively safe in the eastern provinces.
Nuristan province in eastern Afghanistan due to the vicinity of the border with Pakistan, the Taliban have always tried to make this province insecure. But the police chief of the province Mohammad Sabir said, that the security of Nuristan is better than other provinces and the center of Nuristan province and the roads leading to it are safe.
Meanwhile, the police chief ensures the safety of tourists in the province.
“All the plans of the enemy have been thwarted by the police and the help of the local residents,” said Sabir.
However, the residents of Nuristan say that the declaration of Nuristan into a national park will play a significant role in the preservation of forests, historic sites and wildlife.
The residents also ask the citizens of the country to visit Nuristan province.
Rescue operations underway for Vietnam landslides victims
Rescue teams continue searching for more signs of life under the rubbles after landslides triggered by heavy rains from Typhoon Molave in Quang Nam province of Vietnam, local news agencies reported.
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported that the Vietnam army with heavy machinery, specialized equipment, and sniffer dogs have been mobilized to search victims of the landslides.
Three villages were hit by the landslide that buried dozens of people.
The exact death toll yet to be determined, but according to the reports at least 19 people were killed and dozens of people were wounded in the tragedy.
The VNA reported that at least 33 people were rescued, and operations underway to find the remaining 14.
According to the reports, Typhoon Molave made landfall in the morning on Wednesday between Quang Ngai and Quang Nam provinces. So far, 374,000 people have been evacuated.
Meanwhile, millions of people were left without electricity, and at least 56,000 houses have been damaged.
Boosting regional cooperation priority of Afghanistan’s foreign policy: Atmar
Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said Thursday that Boosting cooperation with the regional countries including Iran is one of the priorities of Afghan foreign policy.
Atmar spoke to Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian via a video conference late on Thursday.
Referring to the status of Iran in Afghan foreign policy and his recent meetings with the senior Iranian officials, Atmar stated that promoting and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, security fields, and exchanging technical experiences between the two countries’ experts is a priority of Afghanistan’s foreign policy.
In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the two sides discussed plans to expand cooperation in the field of energy transmission, trade and transit development, the inauguration of the Khaf-Herat railway, proposals for joint investments, preparations for holding the Joint cooperation commission meeting, finalization of a memorandum of understanding as well as the comprehensive document of cooperation between Kabul and Tehran.
