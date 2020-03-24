Eighty percent Afghans to probably expose to coronavirus

(Last Updated On: March 24, 2020)

Public health minister warns that it has been foreseen that at least 210 thousand people will be seriously taken into health care and 110 thousand others will lose their lives to the coronavirus in Afghanistan.

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is hiking in Afghanistan – 42 cases tested positive and one death confirmed. The official foretelling comes up with dangerous news.

The minister of public health says that approximately 80% (over 16 million) of the nation will be infected by the COVID-19 leaving 10 thousand deaths.

Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz highlights that if gatherings and carelessness towards the healthcare awareness continue, the probability of the 80% infection will come true.

He adds, “Over 16 million people will be infected. To our findings, 66%, which is 8 million, show symptoms, out of which, 700 thousand will visit hospitals, 210 thousand will need serious health care and it’s probable that 110 thousand will die in Afghanistan.”

He, however, at the moment considers the situation under control, he warns that if the gatherings do not decrease, 80% of the nation will be infected by the COVID-19 in Afghanistan.

“If Bozkashi [an Afghan sport], wedding parties… continue and if gatherings are not stopped, we will meet the probable number,” the minister stated.

Holding most of the infected, Herat poses most of the threat. It has already been suggested to quarantine the province. The government has just decided to limit daily activities and gatherings (not to allow more than two individuals at a time and place) effective from this Wednesday.

Kabul, inhabiting several million people, has also been exposed to the virus with two cases of the virus tested positive. The number may grow soon. Despite warnings, crowds have not been avoided in the city.

The health minister wants all sorts of crowds such as hotels, restaurants, parks, swimming pools, universities, and baths to be closed.

Moreover, according to the government, the Taliban has allowed physicians to travel and provide medical aid in areas under the group’s control.