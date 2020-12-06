Eight women appointed as deputy heads of provincial departments

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2020)

The Afghan government Sunday appointed eight female deputy heads of department for eight provinces.

The Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) said in a statement that the deputies have been appointed following a decree by President Ashraf Ghani.

According to the statement, Bayati Salimi has been appointed as the social deputy head for Kapisa, Breshna Sherzai has been appointed as the social deputy for Kunar, HosyAndar has been appointed as the social deputy for Ghazni province, Breshna Safi as the social deputy for Laghman, and Maryam Rahmani been appointed as the social deputy of Zabul province.

Zahida Faizan, Rohgol Khairzad, and Zarghoneh Shirzad were appointed as social deputies for Nuristan, Nimroz, and Badghis, respectively.

The latest development comes months after Ghani stated in a decree that the government would appoint female deputies for all 34 provinces.