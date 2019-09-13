Eight Taliban Militants Killed in Logar Operation

(Last Updated On: September 13, 2019)

At least eight Taliban militants were killed in an operation by Afghan security forces in eastern Logar province, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement the operation was conducted in Baraki Barak district of the province on Thursday night.

As a result, at least eight insurgents were killed and three others wounded in the raids, the statement said.

A suspect on charges of having links with the Taliban was also arrested by Special Unit of Afghan police, the statement added.

The statement further said that police have seized a number of weapons, ammunition and two motorbikes of the Taliban during the operation.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Logar is among the insecure provinces in the east of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against government forces.