Eight Taliban Insurgents Killed in Farah Clashes

(Last Updated On: April 13, 2019)

At least eight Taliban militants were killed and nine others wounded in clashes between the insurgents and the Afghan forces in western Farah province, a military official said on Saturday.

Hashmatullah Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Afghan military in Farah told Ariana that the Taliban militants attacked an army outpost on the main highway of the province on Friday night but faced “resistance” by the Afghan forces.

According to Ahmadi, at least three Afghan soldiers were also wounded in the incident.

A number of the Taliban’s vehicles were also destroyed during the clashes with the Afghan forces, he added.

The Taliban has not made a comment about the incident yet.

It comes as the insurgent group has announced their spring offensive operation aimed to target the Afghan security personnel across the country.