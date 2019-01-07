Breaking News

Eight Taliban Commanders Killed in Maidan Wardak

Ariana News Leave a comment 124 Views

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2019)

At least 14 Taliban militants including eight commanders of the group were killed by Afghan forces during a military operation in Maidan Wardak province, an official said on Monday.

Provincial Police Chief Gen. Wais Samimi told Ariana News that the operation was conducted in Jalrez district of the province.

He added that three Taliban fighters were also arrested during the operation.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the report yet.

Maidan Wardak is among the volatile provinces located in the central part of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents have a huge presence.

Tags

About Ariana News

Check Also

Pakistan Hosting Taliban Leadership, Can Arrange Their Talks with Kabul: HPC

(Last Updated On: January 6, 2019) Afghanistan’s High Peace Council (HPC) says Pakistan which is …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News