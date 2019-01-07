Eight Taliban Commanders Killed in Maidan Wardak

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2019)

At least 14 Taliban militants including eight commanders of the group were killed by Afghan forces during a military operation in Maidan Wardak province, an official said on Monday.

Provincial Police Chief Gen. Wais Samimi told Ariana News that the operation was conducted in Jalrez district of the province.

He added that three Taliban fighters were also arrested during the operation.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the report yet.

Maidan Wardak is among the volatile provinces located in the central part of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents have a huge presence.