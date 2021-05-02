Latest News
Eight soldiers killed in Taliban attack in Badakhshan
At least eight Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on Saturday night in Badakhshan province, sources said.
According to the sources the Taliban carried out an attack on a regional army checkpoint in the center of Warduj district and killed at least eight soldiers.
Six other soldiers were wounded in the attack, sources added.
The sources said the Taliban destroyed all the equipment at the checkpoint.
The Taliban claimed in a newsletter that eight soldiers had been killed and 15 wounded in the attack.
Local officials confirmed the Taliban attack but said nothing about casualties.
This comes after a new quarterly report by Washington’s Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) documented an 82 percent increase in insider attacks on Afghan government security forces in the first quarter of this year, resulting in 115 personnel killed and 39 wounded.
SIGAR reported last week that the overall Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) casualties were also substantially higher than during the same period last year.
SIGAR is not allowed to include full ANDSF casualty data because U.S. forces in Afghanistan keep it classified at the request of the Afghan government.
Powerful Takhar militia commander killed in clash with Taliban
Piramqul Ziayee a powerful militia commander in Takhar province has been killed in a clash with the Taliban.
Ziayee, a former mujahideen commander and a leader of public uprising forces, was killed in a Taliban attack on Sunday in Rustaq district, Takhar province, the provincial police spokesman Khalil Asir said.
Ziayee was also a commander of Junbish Mili Party.
According to Asir, two others were also wounded in the clash.
Clashes between government forces and the Taliban began at 8 am on Sunday in the area. Sporadic fighting is still ongoing, Asir added.
The Taliban have not commented yet.
Abdullah says Afghan leaders need to unite over peace talks
Afghanistan’s chief peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah said the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country was not the “end of the world for our people”, but that the exit will present “huge challenges”.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Abdullah said the Afghan leadership now needs to stand united in the peace talks and that the focus now needs to be on the negotiations.
“I wouldn’t call it (withdrawal) the end of the world for our people. I would say that it will be very challenging and that’s why I am of the opinion that the whole focus has to be on achieving peace,” he said.
Abdullah also said he is unconvinced the Taliban want peace. He said the High Council for National Reconciliation, of which he is the chairman, has put out countless calls for the Taliban to put all their demands on the table.
Messages go back and forth between a variety of Taliban to senior negotiators, including himself, said Abdullah. He noted that he has received countless messages from Taliban officials, some written, some as voice messages. Sometimes they are detailed, and other times terse and brief. But he said he has yet to see a commitment to peace from the insurgent group on which he can rely.
Abdullah said his response to the Taliban has been consistent: “Put everything that you want on the negotiating table. We are ready to discuss it. We are ready to find ways that it works for both sides.”
He said the withdrawal adds pressure on both sides to find a peace deal.
Abdullah said an “inclusive, peaceful settlement, this is what everybody believes in. … God forbid if we don’t have peace then, of course, nobody has forgotten the recent history of the country. So everything has to be done in order to mitigate the serious consequences of the withdrawal.”
Abdullah questioned assurances Washington has received from the Taliban to reject terrorist groups, particularly al-Qaeda, the reason Washington and NATO invaded 20 years ago.
“What has happened to al-Qaeda?” he asked. “That’s a big question.”
Third wave ‘detected’ as 166 new COVID cases reported
The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,922 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
The ministry also reported five deaths and 119 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.
The new cases were reported in Kabul (44), Nangarhar (33), Kandahar (22), Herat (11), Balkh (1), Takhar (5), Baghlan (1), Kunduz (1), Parwan (1), Bamiyan (4), Maidan Wardak (6), Badakhshan (4), Kunar (3), Laghman (16), Panjshir (3), Uruzgan (3) and Farah (8) provinces.
The ministry reported that the cumulative total of known COVID-19 cases is 60,288, the total number of reported deaths is 2,642, and the total number of recoveries is 53,391.
So far, 406,816 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 4,255 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, data by the ministry indicates.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Health said at a consultative meeting held at the Presidential Palace on the management of the virus that the third wave of COVID-19 has been detected in Afghanistan.
The acting minister Wahid Majrooh added that the virus was moving from east to west and most cases were recorded in Nangarhar, Laghman, Kandahar, Kabul, Herat, Nimroz and a few in Khost province.
Majrooh says the coronavirus testing center now has 24 laboratories in 18 provinces, and this will be extended to all provinces by the end of June.
President Ashraf Ghani told the meeting that vaccines and oxygen supplies should be prioritized and vulnerable areas should be focused on.
