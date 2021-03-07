Eight policemen killed in Taliban assault on Balkh security base

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2021)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he is concerned that a withdrawal of all American troops could impact the security situation in Afghanistan and lead to the Taliban making serious gains.

In a letter to President Ashraf Ghani, of which Ariana News obtained a copy, Blinken said that proposals currently on the table reflect some of the ideas under consideration but “even with the continuation of financial assistance from the United States to your forces after an American military withdrawal, I am concerned that the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains.”

Blinken also stated that Washington intends to ask the United Nations to convene a meeting for Foreign Ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the US to discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan.

“It is my belief that these countries share an abiding common interest in a stable Afghanistan and must work together if we are to succeed.”

He also stated that US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has been asked to prepare and share with Ghani and the Taliban leaders written proposals aimed at accelerating discussions on a negotiated settlement and ceasefire.

However, he pointed out that although Washington has “not yet completed our review of the way ahead, we have reached an initial conclusion that the best way to advance our shared interest is to do all we can to accelerate peace talks and to bring all parties into compliance with their commitments”.

In conclusion, he told Ghani” “I am making this clear to you so that you understand the urgency of my tone regarding the collective work outlined in this letter.”

The letter coincides with the emergence of Washington’s plan for a transitional government – which the Taliban confirmed Sunday.

In an interview with Ariana News, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said the plan was being considered by the Taliban’s leadership in Doha and that “a final decision has yet to be made in this regard.”

Naeem stated that the plan includes a transitional government, an Ankara, Turkey summit, and a ceasefire.

The Afghan government has also received US President Joe Biden’s proposed plan for the formation of a transitional government which would include the Taliban.

The plan consists of three key points; a principled guideline for the future of Afghanistan, a transitional government, and a permanent ceasefire.

According to a section of the plan that Ariana News read, a President of Afghanistan would be elected at the end of the transitional government period.

According to the plan, Islam will be considered the official religion of the country, and all Afghan citizens are granted immunity as “Afghanistan is a common home of all ethnicities and religions.”

A transitional government would consist of the following three main cornerstones:

The executive administration, including a president, deputies, ministers, and independent directorates

Legislature, which includes the Senate and Parliament, in which the Taliban will be represented and;

The judiciary, which would also include the Independent High Council of Islamic Jurisprudence and the Commission for Drafting a New Constitution.

According to the plan, the High Council of Islamic Jurisprudence would be composed of 15 members including seven Taliban members, seven members of the Afghan government, and a person would be chosen by the president of the government.

The council would be tasked to prepare Islamic guidance for social and cultural affairs.