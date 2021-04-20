Latest News
Eight police killed in Taliban attack in Badakhshan
At least eight policemen were killed on Monday night in a Taliban group attack in Badakhshan province, officials said.
Abdullah Naji Nazari, a member of the Badakhshan Provincial Council, said the police were killed in a Taliban attack in Zebak district.
The Taliban attacked and set fire to the police base and stole all the equipment, Nazari added.
Badakhshan police also confirmed the Taliban attack, but said nothing about casualties.
Taliban has not commented yet.
The Taliban has also not said anything yet about their spring offense but experts believe the group has launched its fighting season without announcing it – unlike in the past.
On Monday, two policemen were killed and six others were wounded in a Taliban group attack in Baghlan province.
Local officials said that at least one police Humvee burnt out and another one was seized by the Taliban.
Two killed in Taliban car bomb attack in Herat
At least two members of the public uprising forces were killed and four others were wounded in a Taliban attack in Herat province, local residents said.
The attack took place at around 2 am in Ghorian district in Herat province following a car bomb explosion close to police HQ and a public uprising forces’ outpost, Sayed Wahid Qatali, the provincial governor said.
One of the wounded is in critical condition, he said.
Qatali said that forces targeted an explosive-laden vehicle belonging to the Taliban before it could reach it’s target.
The governor said that after the car bomb exploded, a fierce clash broke out between security forces and the Taliban, and as a result, 15 Taliban militants were killed and three others were wounded.
The air force also assisted security forces in the area, officials said.
Locals say there was widespread damage to their homes and shops.
In the past month, armed Taliban have targeted security checkpoints in Herat four times with car bombs – leaving mostly civilian casualties.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Army officer assassinated in Kabul
An army officer and his driver were killed on Tuesday morning in Kabul, sources said.
According to the sources the incident occurred in Arzan Qaimat area in the east of Kabul.
In the shooting the army officer’s driver was also killed, sources added.
So far the identity of the victims are not known and police have not yet commented.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Afghan commandos rescue 28 civilians from Taliban jail
At least 28 Afghan civilians were freed from a Taliban prison in Helmand province by Commandos, the Special Operations Corps said in a statement Tuesday.
According to the Corps, the operation was conducted on Monday night in Musa Qala district of Helmand province.
During the operation six Taliban were killed and many weapons were seized by forces, the statement read.
No details were released regarding the identity of the civilians freed.
Taliban has not yet commented.
