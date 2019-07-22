Eight People Killed in Airstrike by Foreign Forces in Logar

(Last Updated On: July 22, 2019)

At least eight people were killed and six others wounded in an airstrike by the foreign forces in Barakibarak district of eastern Logar province, local officials said.

The district governor of Barakibarak Wais Abdul Ramzai told Ariana News that the incident has taken place at Dasht-e-Khahk area of the district on Sunday night.

He said, as a result, eight people were killed and six others including children and women were wounded.

However, the provincial security officials said that investigations are underway to find out if the victims were civilians or the Taliban militants.

The foreign forces yet to make a comment about the incident.

A week ago, Afghan forces launched an air operation at Kamal Khel area of Logar’s capital Pul-i-Alam, in which a number of Taliban fighters as well as five civilians were killed.