Eight Militants Including Three Foreigners Arrested in Kabul

The Afghan intelligence Special Forces have arrested eight members of the Taliban and Daesh insurgent groups in the capital Kabul, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the spy agency, the detained individuals intended to carry out terrorist attacks on military and civilian targets in Kabul City.

The five Taliban militants were identified as Mohammad Raheem, Sharafuddin, Farid Ahmad, Habiburahman and Mohammad Musa.

The three arrested Daesh militants were identified as Noorullah, Noor Mohammad and Mohammad Afzal.

The statement further said that Daesh militants are residents of Turkey, Tajikistan, and Pakistan.