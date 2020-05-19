Eight killed in mosque attack – Parwan

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2020)

At least eight people were killed and five others wounded in an attack by unknown gunmen at a mosque in Parwan province, local officials confirmed.



The incident took place in Khalaza-e village of Parwan during the evening prayer on Tuesday.

Haroon Mubarez, the provincial police chief told Ariana News that unknown armed men entered a mosque in the village and opened fire on worshipers.

Mubarez said that initial reports that the attackers were Deash fighters.

It comes as a number of irresponsible armed men are actively operating in Khalaza-e village.

The Daesh militant group yet to take responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, the Taliban in a statement has claimed that the attack was carried out by the Afghan forces.