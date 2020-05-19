Latest News
Eight killed in mosque attack – Parwan
At least eight people were killed and five others wounded in an attack by unknown gunmen at a mosque in Parwan province, local officials confirmed.
The incident took place in Khalaza-e village of Parwan during the evening prayer on Tuesday.
Haroon Mubarez, the provincial police chief told Ariana News that unknown armed men entered a mosque in the village and opened fire on worshipers.
Mubarez said that initial reports that the attackers were Deash fighters.
It comes as a number of irresponsible armed men are actively operating in Khalaza-e village.
The Daesh militant group yet to take responsibility for the attack.
Meanwhile, the Taliban in a statement has claimed that the attack was carried out by the Afghan forces.
EasyJet’s nine million customers hacked
The airline company EasyJet confirmed that nine million of its customers were affected by a sophisticated cyber-attack.
According to EasyJet, in this cyber-attack, email addresses and travel details had been stolen adding that 2,208 customers had also had their credit card details “accessed”.
BBC reported, the firm has informed the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office and is continuing to investigate the breach.
EasyJet said it first became aware of the attack in January.
In a statement, it said: “We take issues of security extremely seriously and continue to invest to further enhance our security environment.
“There is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused, however, on the recommendation of the ICO, we are communicating with the approximately nine million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimize any risk of potential phishing.”
This comes as personal details can be used to access bank accounts, open accounts, and take out loans in the innocent victims’ names, make fraudulent purchases, or sell on to other criminals.
Millions of people whose email addresses and travel details have been accessed will need to change passwords, and be wary of any unexpected transactions.
The same data breach happened at British Airways in 2018.
Bay of Bengal records strongest storm ever
The Bay of Bengal recorded the strongest storm ever which is going to hit India and Bangladesh in hours.
According to a CNN report, a super cyclone is due to make landfall in less than 36 hours, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to India and Bangladesh amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
It is due to make landfall on the India-Bangladesh border on Wednesday evening, near the Indian city of Kolkata which is home to more than 14 million people.
Data received from the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center indicates that the Super Cyclone Amphan became the strongest storm ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal on Monday night, after intensifying with sustained wind speeds of up to 270 kilometers per hour.
“Amphan has weakened slightly since, but the storm is still the equivalent of a strong Category 4 Atlantic hurricane or a super typhoon in the West Pacific, with winds speeds up to 240 kph,” added the report.
It is noteworthy that the Bay of Bengal is situated between India to the west and northwest, Bangladesh to the north, and Myanmar to the east.
It is said that in the history of super cyclone records, Amphan ranks second to hit the Bay of Bengal.
US special rep hit the road again to enable peace talks
Khalilzad is set to visit government officials and Taliban representatives to break the deadlock of Intra-Afghan negotiations.
The US State Department reports that shortly after the signing of the political accord Sunday between Afghan President Ghani and rival Abdullah, the US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad resumed his peace bringing voyage.
The Intra-Afghan negotiations were delayed from kicking off mainly because of an increase in violence, inadequate prisoner releases, and Ghani-Abdullah political impasse.
According to the US State Department, Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives to discuss the release of prisoners by both sides and to “press for steps necessary to commence Intra-Afghan negotiations, including a significant reduction of violence.”
The statement added that he will also meet with the Afghan government “to explore steps the Afghan government needs to take to make intra-Afghan negotiations begin as soon as possible.”
As per the US-Taliban accord of Doha, signed February the 29th, the Intra-Afghan negotiations were supposed to get started by March the 10th.
